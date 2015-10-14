How to Create an Effective School Fundraiser Video [Checklist]

Now that parents check their children’s assignments on teachers’ homepages and look to Twitter and Facebook for school news, sending home a flyer to advertise school fundraisers may not be enough to catch their attention. Instead, try creating a fundraising video to reach your school community. To get you started, we created a simple checklist with everything you need to make an effective fundraiser video. Take a look:
Once you have all of your information and visuals, you can put a video together in minutes using Animoto. After you do, try posting it on your school or PTO homepage or social media accounts to reach all the families in your school community. And of course, share your video with us in the comments below, or on Twitter or Facebook.
