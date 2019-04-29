5 Easy Instagram Story Ideas for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is coming up on May 12. And Instagram Stories can be a fun place to celebrate—whether you’re celebrating your own mom, your customers that are moms, or you’re promoting a sale for moms.

To make your life easy, we’ve rounded up five quick and easy ideas for Stories you can create for Mother’s Day. Plus, we’ve included examples that you can easily create yourself using the Animoto: Social Video Editor iOS app, which you can learn more about here.

It’s not too late to create a collection of mom-inspired quotes, a last-minute video to promote your business, or get inspired by one of our other ideas. Let's dive in!

Idea #1: Last-Minute Gift Promo

Did you know that Mother’s Day is the second leading holiday for consumer spending. Last year, American consumers spent about $180 per person on gifts for Mom, totalling more than $23 billion in sales.

Capture folks that waited until the last minute to get a gift for Mom with a promo in your Instagram Stories that showcases your product or service as a last-minute gift idea.

Idea #2: Celebration of Your Customers

Celebrate all the Moms that follow you—and the moms of your followers—by giving them a shoutout in your Stories. Ask them to share their Mother’s Day photos with you for a chance to be featured. This example was created using the Customer Call Out template in the app.

Idea #3: Trip Down Memory Lane

Give your followers a glimpse into your personal life with a quick compilation of photos featuring your own mother, or yourself with your kids. If Mom’s on Instagram, tag her too to make her day.

Idea #4: Mother’s Day Quote Collection

Inspirational quotes can serve as quick and easy inspiration for your Instagram Stories. So choose a favorite mom-related quote—or two or three—and pair them with an image or video clip. Check out our post with silly and sweet quotes for Mother’s Day for ideas.

Idea #5: New Post Teaser

If you’ll be posting something for Mother’s Day in your Instagram feed, use our New Post Teaser template to create a teaser for your Stories. Just update the media with a photo or video clip from your post.

How will you be celebrating Mother’s Day in your Instagram Stories this year? Let us know in the comments below!