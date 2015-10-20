5 Social Media Tips for Real Estate Agents

Real estate agents are some of the best marketers out there, when it comes to listings websites, print advertisements, and one-on-one, in person environments. But many agents and brokers have yet to embrace social media. Social media is your chance to stand out from the crowd and we’ve put together a list of five tips to help you differentiate yourself on sites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and beyond.
Social media isn’t simply about broadcasting, it’s about engaging. The whole point of social media sites is to be, well, social! So get in there and join the conversation. Here are some ways to engage:
Realtor Leigh Brown talks more about being sociable on social media in a recent video she uploaded to her YouTube channel. Find out more about Leigh in our blog post on selling yourself with video.
When posting on social media, let your personality shine through. Leigh Brown speaks to this in the above video and earlier this year we interviewed Brian Lewis, Executive Vice President of Halstead Properties, who shed some light on this as well. He told us, “We are in a personality-driven market. Find an interesting angle and be yourself. Don’t try to be something you’re not. Be the most authentic you possible.” Being authentic makes you more personable and potential clients will see you as someone they’d like to work with.
Sharing video with your followers will help you stand out. Video gets further reach and, thanks to autoplay, is more eye-catching than photos or text as people scroll past it in their Facebook or Twitter feeds.
Here are some ideas for ways to use video:
The 80/20 rule is key to an effective social media strategy:
You don’t want to overwhelm your followers by spamming them with advertising, so be sure to keep your promotional content to a minimum (20% or less). For the other 80% here are some things to focus on:
Of course, even if you aren’t being blatantly promotional on social media, ultimately you’d like to drive traffic back to your website or your listings. That’s why it’s important to make it clear how people can contact you or find out more information about what you have to offer. Be sure to include links and contact information in your bio or page descriptions.
Are you a real estate agent using social media to promote yourself? What are your favorite ways to use Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.
