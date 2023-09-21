It’s no secret that exceptional customer service is essential for gaining trust and loyalty within your customer base. In today's digital age, consumers prefer to watch a video about a product or service over reading articles, attending webinars, or joining sales calls. Engaging and informative videos can not only streamline problem-solving, but also create a more reliable and personalized customer experience.

Taking into account feedback from both managers and customers, it's clear that video is the preferred method of giving and receiving assistance.

In this guide, we'll showcase nine stellar examples of customer support videos, complete with templates, to inspire and guide you in using video in your customer support strategy.

Why create customer service videos?

Now more than ever, customer support teams need to service a new volume and kind of customer. Thanks to worldwide shipping and the growth of digital products, your customer base can be spread across countries, time zones, and cultures. Attending to this diverse set of customers then comes with a whole new set of challenges.

So how can you effectively communicate with and help these customers without overloading your team? With video!

We know that today, consumers prefer to watch a video about a product or service over reading articles, attending webinars, or joining sales calls. The benefits of customer service videos for customers and their reps are clear.

Here are just a few to keep in mind:

Better customer experience and brand perceptions: With voice-overs, webcam recordings, and pictures, your video tutorials and trainings will be much more personal than a block of text. This helps your customer feel more connected with your brand and team.

Reduced customer support costs: Video gives your customers the answers they need as soon as they need them. By creating an online knowledge base filled with videos, you can create a resource that’s available 24/7. Simple FAQ and troubleshooting videos can help reduce tickets and free up your team’s workload to tackle more complicated questions. -Quick and efficient: Video can convey much more information than text alone by using visual directions. Instead of trying to explain hard-to-grasp concepts and instructions, customers can see what they need to do and follow along step by step. -More accessible: Captions, voice-overs, and multilingual capabilities make video much more accessible to a wider audience. Rather than having to find the right customer-agent fit, you can give them a video that best suits their needs and learning styles. -Better for SEO: In addition to your usual written instructions and answers, video metadata can be a treasure trove of keywords. This will make your marketing team extra happy and help your customers find your helpful content even faster.

We could go on and on about the benefits of customer support videos. In fact, we did on this blog! But if you’re here, chances are you’re ready to start creating your own videos. So let’s dive in!

Customer support video best practices

Below are 9 examples of professional support videos that you can easily recreate using Animoto’s video templates. Just add your assets, apply your brand, gather feedback from your team, and start sending!

No matter which template you choose, it’s important to keep these best practices in mind as you craft your story and add video to your customer support strategy.

Keep videos short and to the point: Short, bite-sized videos make for fast and easy learning. Especially for technical videos and tutorials, keep your videos short and direct to avoid confusion and additional customer support tickets.

Short, bite-sized videos make for fast and easy learning. Especially for technical videos and tutorials, keep your videos short and direct to avoid confusion and additional customer support tickets. Use clear and concise language: Similar to the point above, using simple and direct language will help ensure that your audience can understand and follow along. If you need to add more information, direct them to additional resources like a blog or help center.

Similar to the point above, using simple and direct language will help ensure that your audience can understand and follow along. If you need to add more information, direct them to additional resources like a blog or help center. Use high-quality video and audio: The quality of your video will also reflect on the quality of your product. Luckily, with high-quality content and a professional video template it’s easy to create professional videos. Just ensure your audio is clear, your lighting is good, and your media is sharp and clear.

The quality of your video will also reflect on the quality of your product. Luckily, with high-quality content and a professional it’s easy to create professional videos. Just ensure your audio is clear, your lighting is good, and your media is sharp and clear. Stick to your brand: View your videos as an extension of your marketing. These videos will still leave a brand impression with your audience, so ensure that they are on-brand and made with high-quality content. Pro-tip: Create a Saved Brand so anyone can apply your brand colors, font, and more with a single click.

View your videos as an extension of your marketing. These videos will still leave a brand impression with your audience, so ensure that they are on-brand and made with high-quality content. Pro-tip: Create a so anyone can apply your brand colors, font, and more with a single click. Include information and resources for further help: Sometimes a video simply isn’t enough for your customer to reach a solution. In case there is still confusion or if another issue arises, direct them to an article, email, chatbot, or other video by adding it to your video.

9 examples of customer support videos and templates

There are plenty of opportunities to turn frequently asked questions, common issues, troubleshooting tips and more into videos! We’ve even made it easy to get started by applying these best practices into free ready-to-use templates.

Scroll through these video examples to get inspired then use the templates linked below to get started!

FAQs

Why you should make these: Answer your customers’ most frequently asked questions and cut your tickets in half with an FAQ video! This helps your customers find answers fast whenever they need them.

How to use: FAQs are best shared with new and fairly inexperienced customers. By providing information early up front, you can help them avoid common mistakes and misconceptions.

Where to share: Blogs, onboarding material, YouTube, email, website, help center

Similar to the video above, this one can easily be customized for larger clients that might send you a list of questions. You can condense it all into one short video that can then be shared with others so they get helpful information fast.

Troubleshooting videos

Why you should make these: Tutorial videos can help show your audience what to do, rather than simply explaining it. They take FAQs one step further by walking through solutions step by step, lowering the effort they need to exert to fix it. All members of your team can quickly respond with the same ready-to-use video so all customers receive a consistently positive response and experience.

How to use: Troubleshooting videos can be shared on demand or alongside help center articles.

Where to share: Blogs, email, YouTube, chat, help center

Tutorial and how-tos

Why you should make these: Tutorial or how-to videos quickly and easily explain how to use certain features and products. They should be made for specific tasks like initial setup or cleaning to keep them short, sweet, and easy to understand.

How to use: Tutorials are great intro materials for new customers! They can be added to a help center and/or onboarding materials like emails for a successful setup.

Where to share: Blogs, onboarding materials, YouTube, email, website, help center

Although this template was made for the workplace, it’s a great example of a successful tutorial! You can seamlessly add screen and webcam recordings to clearly show and tell viewers how to complete a specific task.

Demos

Why you should make these: Not only are demo videos powerful selling tools, they’re extremely helpful for your existing customers. They can showcase your product in action, including all its features, to help them get the most out of their purchase.

How to use: YouTube is one of the best places for demo videos! This provides a central place for new and potential customers to see your product’s features.

Where to share: YouTube, website, pricing page, help center

Don’t have a physical product? No problem. Here’s a great example of how to make a demo for a virtual product or software!

Trainings

Why you should make these: Trainers are a great way to help your customers succeed with your products. These videos are typically more in-depth than a quick tutorial. When watched by your customers, they should walk away with the confidence to grow into a subject matter expert (SME) and introduce your product to others.

How to use: You or an account manager can equip customers with training videos that they can watch at their own pace. They can also be included in onboarding materials when they first sign up or complete a purchase.

Where to share: Email, website, help center, on product (QR code)

Customer onboarding videos

Why you should make these: Onboarding is the first step in your customer journey. With a successful onboarding experience, you can properly train customers on your product, avoid future frustrations, and boost customer retention. Onboarding videos are great self-paced tools to set your customers up for success, and a great resource to re-watch and share with others.

How to use: Include onboarding videos in your first communications with your customers. You can create a single onboarding video or break it down into a step by step video series.

Where to share: Email campaign, website, help center, on product (QR code)

Guided onboarding videos

Why you should make these: Similar to the onboarding video above, this “guided” onboarding video helps your customers get set up on the first day. However, this video adds a special personalized touch with webcam recordings! Adding a face to your brand can help establish a personal connection with your customers, no help tickets needed.

How to use: Account managers or customer support teams can send these videos to customers large and small to strengthen relationships. Take it one step further by tailoring your video to your client's information, needs, and brand so they can share it internally as well.

Where to share: Email campaign, website, help center

Upsell videos

Why you should make these: Another great way to tie your customer service team to sales is with upsell videos. These videos don’t, and shouldn’t, be a straightforward sales message. However, with a helpful new feature launch video like the one below, you can alert your customers of new features and capabilities while incentivizing them to purchase.

How to use: Consider sending regular “update” emails to your customers that contain an overview of your newest features and releases. Then, attach your video with a link to purchase.

Where to share: Email, social media, YouTube, help center

Thank you videos

Why you should make these: A simple thank you video can go a long way in building and maintaining customer relationships. With a simple and heartfelt video, you can stay connected to your customers and stand out as a warm and invested team.

How to use: Thank you videos can be shared after purchases or around the holidays to thank them for trusting your brand and loving your products. Additionally, videos can be attached to your help-ticket summary emails to thank them for reaching out to your team.

Where to share: Ticket summary emails, seasonal email campaigns, social media

Make your own customer support videos with Animoto

All of the video ideas and examples you saw above were made with Animoto, and you can make them too! With one-click branding tools, drag and drop functionality, an integrated screen and webcam recorder and more, you can easily turn your help articles and calls into efficient, time-saving videos.

Empower your team to deliver exceptional support, foster customer loyalty, and ensure your brand shines as a leader in customer service with video!