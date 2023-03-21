It doesn’t matter what your topic is. If your presentation isn’t engaging, it won’t hit home for your audience.

Now that so many businesses have gone fully or partially remote, it can seem harder to connect and interact with your audience. Lucily, video is a great solution for informing any online audience. But making your presentation engaging and memorable is another skill altogether.

In this blog, we’ll share some interactive presentation video ideas and tips to help bring your presentations to life. Let’s dive in!

What is an interactive presentation video?

Presentation videos are integral to the “new normal” for remote and hybrid organizations. Just last year, presentation videos were among the most commonly made videos by businesses.

Interactive video presentations take it just one step further by incorporating opportunities for engagement. These presentation videos encourage your audience to follow along and complete certain tasks as they watch. We’ll dig into the ways to make your presentation more interactive plus examples of engaging and interactive videos below.

The benefits of an interactive presentation

If you have important information to share, you don’t want it to fall on deaf ears. But unfortunately, as the number of online meetings and live business presentations are increasing, viewership is shrinking.

Studies like the one conducted by Forbes have shown that our attention spans are shortening. Today, you have about 8 seconds to capture attention and hook viewers in. Once you have them, keeping their attention is a new challenge. That’s where interaction comes in to save the day.

There are two aspects of engagement: attraction and retention. Successful presentations have both. Here’s how it’s done.

Interactive presentations offer a “reset” to restimulate and engage your audience. Depending on your content, your presentation video may take anywhere from 5 minutes to 30 minutes. If you’re not engaging with your audience every 7-10 minutes, you could lose them. Alternatively, if you create interactive presentation videos, you can expect the following benefits:

It makes learning easier: Applying lessons to real-life situations makes your presentation easier to understand. This ultimately boosts information retention, recall, and successful application.

Applying lessons to real-life situations makes your presentation easier to understand. This ultimately boosts information retention, recall, and successful application. It increases engagement: Engagement is a key component of successful presentations. By encouraging your audience to interact with you and your content, they will become more engaged, attentive, and ready to learn more.

Engagement is a key component of successful presentations. By encouraging your audience to interact with you and your content, they will become more engaged, attentive, and ready to learn more. It encourages team building: Last but not least, interaction with your audience boosts team building. It provides an opportunity to engage with fellow coworkers, get to know one another, and subtly encourage others to start interacting too.

8 ways to make your presentations more interactive

Interacting with your audience can often get overlooked when preparing for a presentation, but it goes a long way. By simply asking a few questions, giving moments to pause and reflect, and using compelling media, you can engage with your audience and keep them tuned in.

Here are some ways to interact with your audience to keep them engaged.

1. Start with an icebreaker

Kick things off with an icebreaker that relates to your topic. This could include asking a question, voting on a poll, or playing an icebreaker game.

2. Follow up with a Q&A session

Leave room for your audience to ask questions at the end of your presentation. We recommend holding a Q&A session immediately after your presentation video ends.

3. Create a quiz

Test your audience’s knowledge and get them engaging with your content through a quiz! If you’re showing your presentation video live via Zoom or hangouts, you can create a poll right in the comments. Or, pause midway through and send a link to an online quiz.

4. Add a webcam recording or voice-over

Make a personal connection with your audience even if you’re not presenting live! With webcam recordings and voice-overs, you can add a unique and personalized touch to your video that draws viewers in.

5. End with discussion questions

At the end of your presentation, add thought-provoking questions that you can ask your audience. Whether you want to discuss there and then or leave room to marinate on the topics, questions help drive your story home and encourage further learning.

6. Include music

Music is an easy and surefire way to make your videos more exciting! Choose an upbeat and catchy music track and add it to the background to instantly energize your audience.

7. Add animations and video clips

Don’t just rely on text to share information in your presentation video. Include video clips, photos, and animations to make your video more eye-catching and engaging.

8. Use data visualization

Lastly, put important stats in figures into perspective with data visualization! You can use graphs, charts, and illustrations to emphasize key figures and make them understandable.

10 Interactive presentation video ideas for your next meeting

With these tips in mind, you’re ready to get started on your next interactive presentation video! Here are 10 presentation video ideas you can easily create for your business. Look out for the buttons below each video to create your own video using an expert-made template.

1. Presentation

This template has everything you need to connect with your audience and present just like you would in person. Share your slide deck and add webcam recordings to talk through complicated processes. This is a great starting point for presentations to your colleagues and clients alike.

2. Welcome to the company

Give new hires a warm welcome to the team with a video! You can share the video in your first all-hands meeting for a stress-free introduction. Then, open it up to conversation with the team, ice breakers, and more to get to know each other better.

3. Workplace explainer

Have a new policy or process you need to introduce? Use an explainer video to make sure your colleagues are in the loop. You can add your own voice-over, screen and webcam recordings, and charts to explain your topic as clearly as possible.

4. New hire welcome

A new employee’s first few days are usually filled with a lot of presentations. Instead of the same old standard content, start things off on the right foot with a video! Use this template to welcome them to the company and introduce them to other members of the team.

5. Customer onboarding

Successful relationships with your customers start with onboarding. Help your new customers get acquainted with your product, service, or team with a branded video that they can watch on their own time.

6. Meeting recap

Recap the highlights of your latest meeting with a video! These shareable videos can empower and inform individuals from your organization and clients alike.

7. Employee onboarding

Make sure new members of your team know how to get themselves set up for success. Create an onboarding video that explains what they should accomplish in their first days and who to reach out to for help.

8. Event summary

Keep the momentum of your latest event going by sharing a summary video. By sharing the highlights of your meeting, you can educate those who couldn’t attend while building excitement for your next event too.

9. Technical tutorial

Troubleshooting and teaching your audience to complete technical tasks can be difficult when you’re not in person. Luckily, with a technical tutorial video, you can show exactly what’s on your screen, step by step.

10. Q&A presentation video

Ask your audience for any questions they may have to make sure there are no questions left unanswered. Then, answer them via video that’s shared with your team so everyone is in the loop.

How to make an interactive presentation video with Animoto

Animoto makes it easy for anyone to create videos! Just follow these simple steps to drag and drop your way to a professional and engaging presentation video.

1. Choose a video template or start from scratch: Hit the ground running with one of the video templates we linked above! Or, start with a clean slate to make a one-of-a-kind video.

Hit the ground running with one of the video templates we linked above! Or, start with a clean slate to make a one-of-a-kind video. 2. Upload your video clips, images, logos, and more: Upload the media you need to tell your story. Just drag and drop your photos, charts, video clips, and more throughout your video. Or create screen and webcam recordings right in Animoto. Finally, use animated text to explain for further explanation and callouts as usual.

Upload the media you need to tell your story. Just drag and drop your photos, charts, video clips, and more throughout your video. Or create screen and webcam recordings right in Animoto. Finally, use animated text to explain for further explanation and callouts as usual. 3. Edit your video with Animoto's built-in tools: Next, edit your video to your liking! You can trim and crop your media, change the colors, add music, record voice-overs, and more.

Next, edit your video to your liking! You can trim and crop your media, change the colors, add music, record voice-overs, and more. 4. Collect video feedback: Send a link of your video to your colleagues for feedback before the big presentation. They can leave time-stamped comments so you know which elements of your video work well and which ones need improvement.

Send a link of your video to your colleagues for feedback before the big presentation. They can leave time-stamped comments so you know which elements of your video work well and which ones need improvement. 5. Download and share your video with your team: Finally, you’re ready to start presenting! Download your video in 1080p and share it via email or during a Zoom meeting, or upload it to the cloud for on-demand access.

Interactive elements not only help to attract and retain the attention of your audience but also promote better understanding and information retention. By simply engaging with your audience during the presentation, you can help them feel more invested in the topic. This direct feedback can also help you feel more confident and capable while presenting! And who doesn’t need that?

Interactive presentation video FAQ

How do I record a presentation with audio?

You can create a voice-over or camera recording to add audio to your presentation video. Voice-over allows you to narrate your presentation from “behind the scenes” whereas with webcam recordings, you are the star of the show. The latter will help you connect and engage with your audience during the presentation. To do this, just use a video maker with a built-in camera recorder or voice-over tool, or record them separately and upload them to your video.

Where can I share interactive presentation videos?

Interactive presentation videos can be shared during live video meetings, via email, or in shared drives for on-demand viewing. You can also present your video in-person as part of your complete presentation.