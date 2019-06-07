On-Brand Instagram Stories Are Just a Tap Away

If you’re using Instagram Stories for your business, you know it’s important to maintain a consistent look and feel for the sake of brand recognition. Our iOS app for creating Instagram Stories, Animoto: Social Video Editor, makes it easy for you to apply your favorite color, go-to font, and your logo to any new Story video—in one tap!

It’s called Brand Settings and we’ll show you how. But first, here’s a quick look at how the Animoto: Social Video Editor app works, for those of you that haven’t downloaded it yet.

How to use Brand Settings in the Animoto iOS app

Now that you’re familiar with our app, let’s dive into Brand Settings. Brand Settings let select a color, font, and logo once and then easily apply it to all future projects.

Step 1: Find “Brand Settings” in the app

Tap the Settings icon in the lower right corner when you’re logged into the Animoto: Video Editor app. Then, tap "Brand Settings." This is where you’ll get everything set up.

Step 2: Set your color

The first thing you’ll do is choose a color for your Brand Settings. You can either tap on a color in the main palette or tap “Custom” to add your specific brand color.

Step 2: Choose your go-to font

Next, set up your font. There are currently 36 fonts to choose from. Select the one that most closely matches your brand. You can learn more in our article on Instagram Story fonts.

Step 3: Add your logo

Finally, upload your logo. The file will be stored so you don’t have to reupload it with every new video. It’ll be automatically applied any time you use a logo block in a new video with Brand Settings applied.

Step 4: Start using your Brand Settings

That’s all there is to it. Once you’ve set up your color, font, and logo in Brand Settings you’re good to go.

When you create a new project, we’ll ask you if you’d like to apply brand settings. Just tap APPLY BRAND. If you’re using a template, it’ll update the color, font, and logo automatically. If you’re starting from scratch, your settings will be applied to each new block you add to your video.

Interested in learning more? Check out our full guide to using our Instagram Story Video Editor. Happy Story making!