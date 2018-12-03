We’ve been diving into how to use the various features in Instagram Stories as part of an ongoing Instagram Story series. Today we’re diving into how to add music to an Instagram Story.

60 percent of Instagram Stories are played with the sound on, according to Brandwatch, and music can be a fun way to surprise and delight sound-on viewers. There are a couple of ways you can add music to an Instagram Story. One is to use Instagram’s Music sticker and the other is to add music to your video before you upload it to your Story.

How to put music on an Instagram Story

In this article, we’ll answer a few questions related to how to put music on an Instagram Story:

Plus, we'll introduce you to the Animoto: Social Video Editor iOS app. The app makes it easy to create stunning videos for Instagram Stories, complete with commercially-licensed music.

We’ll start by diving into the two ways to include music in your Instagram Stories—the Music sticker and creating your own video with music to upload to your Story.

How to use the Instagram Story Music sticker

The Instagram Story Music sticker was released in June 2018. It’s a fun way to add some audible flair to your Stories, though not everyone has access yet. If the Instagram music feature hasn’t been rolled out to you yet, or if you’re in a country that doesn’t support it, not to worry! Will show you how to add music to an Instagram Story without the sticker in the next section.

We’ll dive into the instructions in more details below, but here’s a quick step by step to get you started:

Create a new Instagram Story Tap the sticker icon at the top of the screen Tap to select the Music sticker icon Select a song Choose the portion of the song you want to play Tap “Done” to add the song to your story

And now, onto the more in-depth instructions! If you do have access to the Music sticker, it can be used on any type of Instagram Story. You’ll find it when you tap the sticker icon at the top of your screen (the little square with a smiley face) when you’re creating your Story. Tap on the Music sticker to get started.

Once you do, it’ll open up a new screen where you can search for music according to Popular, Moods, and Genres. Instagram offers a variety of popular music that’s licensed for use in your Instagram Stories. However, you can only use up to 15 seconds at a time (the length of a story) and the sticker will be displayed on your Story while the song plays, with the name of the song and the artist listed.

Scroll through and click the play button to preview songs, or search for something specific using the “Search music” field at the top of the screen.

To add a song to your story, simply click on it. This will open up a new screen where you can hold and drag the box in the middle of the song’s timeline to select the section of the song you’d like to play in your story.

For video posts, the song length will default to the length of your video clip. For static image posts, the length will default to 15 seconds, but you can tap the button that says “15 SECS” to shorten the clip.

When you’re finished, tap “Done.” This will add the sticker to your story! Hold and drag to reposition or resize, and tap for different display options, which you can see below. When you’re done, tap “Send To >” to share your Story!

Best practices:

When selecting the section of the song you want in your Story, try starting at the beginning of the chorus. Instagram makes it easy, with a tick mark that indicates the beginning of the chorus on songs.

Preview your story to see how it feels with the audio before you send it to your story. You can always make adjustments, including choosing a new song or deleting the Music sticker entirely if you decide it’s better without music. To delete, hold and drag the sticker. A trash icon will appear at the bottom of the screen.

How to add lyrics to your Instagram Story

You may have seen friends posting Instagram Stories with music and lyrics. The ability to add lyrics to your Instagram Stories is a more recent feature of the Instagram Story music sticker.

The next time you add a song with the Instagram Story music sticker, tap through the set of icons displayed. If lyrics are available for the song you've selected, you'll be able to turn them on here, or opt to show album art instead of lyrics.

How to add music on an Instagram Story without the sticker

If you don’t have the Instagram Music sticker, you can still include music in an Instagram Story by simply sharing a video that already has music as a part of it. You can create a video using a third party tool and then upload it to Instagram to add it to your Story.

Our brand new app, Animoto: Social Video Editor, is designed for creating videos for Instagram Stories. It includes a whole library of commercially-licensed music, handpicked by our team to stand out on IG Stories. The app contains 700+ music tracks to add to your Stories.

Check out the video below to learn more and download the app to get started.

If you aren't an iOS user, check out our post on how to use Animoto to create a vertical video using our square format. We’ve got a music library full of licensed tracks to choose from, or you can add your own music.

If you’re creating a video to upload to Instagram, remember that Instagram Stories are limited to 15 seconds, so you’ll want to make sure your video is 15 seconds or less or, if it’s longer, that it’s cut into pieces of 15 seconds or less. Once your video is created, make sure it’s accessible from your device. Then, you can easily upload it to Instagram with the following steps:

Log into Instagram Tap “Your Story” in the top left corner of your screen Create a “Normal” story and select the video from your Camera Roll Tap the “Send To >” button to add the video to your Story

BEST PRACTICES:

When sharing your own video with music, it can be helpful to include a "Sound On" sticker so that viewers know there’s music in your Story. To add this, click the Sticker icon and search for "Sound On." The sticker will show up and you can tap it to add it to your story!

How to play music on an Instagram Story

Now that you're armed with instructions for adding music to an Instagram Story, we thought we'd share a quick how-to for listening to music or sound on an Instagram Story you're watching.

When you watch an Instagram Story, it will be muted by default. In order to listen with sound, you can do one of two things:

Tap on the video while it's playing. Use the volume buttons on your phone. Once the sound is on, you can also use the volume buttons to adjust.

And there you have it! To learn more about Instagram Stories, check out a few of our other guides below. Happy Instagramming!