9 Ways to Humanize Your Brand & Build Trust with Video

“If people like you they'll listen to you, but if they trust you they'll do business with you.” This quote from Zig Zigler is one of my favorites. Today, trust is more important than ever for businesses of all sizes, and one of the best ways to get people to trust you is to humanize your brand and project an authentic version of yourself and your business.

I genuinely believe that video is the most effective way to communicate the most authentic version of you. But how do you do it? I’ve put together a list of nine tips that you can use to start building trust with your prospects today.

Tip #1: Be yourself

Give people the opportunity to get to know you as a person, not just what you sell. Through showcasing your personality, you can stand out from your competition. When my wife and I were planning our wedding, we had a lot of decisions to make about who we wanted to involve in our special day, from a florist to a caterer to a limo driver. I realized that people’s stories, interests, and personalities actually mattered a ton, and we ended up hiring people with stories that resonated with us. Remember, the reason people choose you may not be because your product or service is better. They may be choosing you because they like YOU.

Tip #2: Let your passion shine through

When sharing your story, let your passion shine through. Don’t just share information about your business, but share what inspired you as a business owner. You’re passionate about what you do, and that passion can inspire your customers too. When your passion shines through, people can’t help but be drawn to it.

Tip #3: Speak naturally

Be natural and be yourself. Speak as if someone just walked up to your office or your store, rather than as if you are reading a script. It will feel much more natural and human. If you’ll be speaking on camera, don’t feel like you have to commit things to memory. Simply be yourself, be human, and talk like you’re having a conversation. It can often help to have someone you feel comfortable with stand behind the camera so you can talk directly to them.

Tip #4: Own your imperfections

That’s right! It’s ok if you’re not perfect. In fact, things that aren’t perfect feel more authentic and human. So own your imperfections! Don’t worry about having to think for a second about what you have to say or if you throw in an “um” here and there. Be okay with being yourself, and know that the more practice you get on camera, the better you’ll get.

Tip #5: Get scrappy with production

Speaking of not having to be perfect, this applies to your production as well! You don’t have to get a fancy camera or hire a production team. These days, more and more big brands are getting scrappy with their production and shooting videos for social media on their phones, using natural light. Check out our tips for shooting video and lighting a video shoot to find out how to create great, authentic-looking videos with what you have.

Tip #6: Go behind the scenes

Take potential customers behind the scenes to show them how you work or introduce them to your team. You could showcase yourself, the founder of your company, or anyone with an interesting story or a smile. And you don’t have to record yourself speaking on camera. Even including photos of yourself or your team at work can give prospects a glimpse into who you are, as you can see in this example, our About Us video template.

Tip #7: Give your customers a voice

Your customers can also help tell your story and humanize you. Sharing your customers success stories and testimonials shows potential customers what it would be like to work with you. And you don’t need video clips for this one either! You can create a video using quotes from happy customers too. Quotes that call you out by name, rather than brand, can be effective for giving your business a human touch.

Tip #8: Set the scene

Where you shoot your video can say just as much about you and your brand as what you say in your video. A backdrop with perfect lighting may feel overly formal and not shed any light on the personality of your business. Try shooting within the space you work, or including elements in the background that showcase your brand for a more authentic feel.

Instead of using a set, here at Animoto we like to shoot out in the middle of the Atrium in our NYC headquarters, as you can see in our most recent Facebook Live. We like giving our customers a glimpse into the way we work.

Tip #9: Use voice-over

Last but not least, voice-over can be a nice way to add a human touch to your video, even if you aren’t appearing on camera. This example from Mighty Leaf Tea shows just how much of a human element voice-over can add.

Curious for input on how you or your brand is coming across in your videos? Join the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community, our private Facebook group, for feedback, ideas, and inspiration.