47 Real Estate Social Media Content Ideas (with templates!)

Property-focused content

Here’s a roundup of social media posts that promote new and upcoming listings, rentals, and more. Keep these in your regular weekly rotation to keep your properties front and center and serve potential buyers exactly what they’re looking for.

Property of the Week: Highlight a different listing each week with a video to showcase the variety of homes and rental properties you have available! Buyers are sure to tune in each week so they are the first ones to see new listings.

Virtual Tours: Share video walkthroughs of your properties to appeal to a wider audience. You don’t need to do a complete virtual house tour with a 360 video, but share all the key features of your home with a photo or video.

Before & After: Show the transformation of a property before and after renovation to show buyers that your properties are well maintained! You can use a slideshow of photos or side-by-sides to really make an impact.

Open House Announcements: Boost attendance for upcoming open houses by promoting them! A simple video can give potential buyers a taste of what they can expect to see in person.

Just Listed: Announce new properties that have just hit the market to keep your audience on their toes. You can also encourage your social media audience to turn on post notifications so they’re the first ones to know when a new house hits the market.

Just Sold: Sharing recently sold properties and success stories will give your company a boost in credibility and reliability. People need to know that they can trust you to sell their home, and social proof goes a long way.

Neighborhood Features: Highlight local amenities, schools, parks, and more with a neighborhood feature! This takes buyers beyond the home and showcases some of the other features that can be difficult to capture in a photo or video.

Hidden Gems: Some people don’t want new builds! For them, a charming restored home or historic feature like a fireplace can sell them on your property. Make sure you showcase lesser-known properties that have great potential for your clients to make their very own.

Investment Opportunities: Have a property that’s prime for investment? Promote it! Use a carousel or slideshow of photos to showcase investment properties and list key features and ideas in the caption to help buyers envision its potential.

Educational Content

Real estate social media posts can be so much more than just promotions! Use this platform to showcase your expertise and build a closer relationship with your audience. How do you do this? Share educational content!

In this section, we came up with some creative educational ideas for carousels and videos. You can use the video templates below to share each one with photos, video clips, and tips all in one.

Home Buying Tips: Offer advice for first-time homebuyers – they’re looking for it! From shopping tips to choosing a realtor, setting a budget, financing, and more, homebuyers have a lot of questions, and you have answers.

Home Selling Tips: Provide tips on how to prepare a home and ensure a speedy and successful sale.

Market Updates: Showcase your local expertise by sharing the latest trends and data on the real estate market. Redfin has a great housing market overview tool that can be filtered by zip code. Here, you’ll find stats like median sale price, average mortgage rates, median days on the market, and more.

Mortgage Advice: The finances are arguably the most overwhelming part of the homebuying process. Help buyers get an idea of what they’re looking for by explaining different mortgage options and interest rates in their markets.

Real Estate Terminology: Start with the basics and break down common real estate terms for your audience! This creates a welcoming environment for buyers of all experience levels.

Home Maintenance Tips: Offer seasonal advice for homeowners to maintain their homes. Specialize in common issues homeowners experience in your local area, like storm protection, insulation, and flooding.

Staging Tips: Become a resource for other realtors and those selling their homes by sharing ideas on how to stage a home for sale. You can share decor trends, preferred furnishers, and tips for sellers to stage their home while still living in it.

Legal Advice: Be transparent and discuss common legal issues in real estate. Use webcam recordings to speak directly and candidly to your audience so that you become a trusted face during their buying or selling process.

FAQs: Lastly, use this opportunity to answer common questions about the buying and selling process through a static image or video! Having this helpful content in a shared place that’s easy to reference boosts your credibility and can even help you count down on client communications by getting ahead of common issues.

Community and lifestyle content

Take a step beyond the home and explore your local community! These social media posts help you take a bird’s eye view of the neighborhoods and greater communities surrounding your property so that buyers can imagine how they will fit in.

Local Business Spotlights: Highlight local businesses in the neighborhoods you serve to showcase the vibrant and diverse communities they support. By featuring beloved local businesses, you can demonstrate your commitment to supporting the communities you serve while also attracting potential clients.

Events in the Area: Promote upcoming community events to foster a sense of belonging and connection with potential residents. Highlight events that align with your target audience's interests, such as farmers markets, cultural festivals, or charity fundraisers.

Best Restaurants in Town: Encourage your followers to support local businesses by sharing your favorite local dining, coffee, and coworking spots.

Parks & Recreation: Highlight outdoor spaces and activities to encourage residents to enjoy the natural beauty and amenities in your community. Share information about local parks, trails, recreational facilities, and seasonal events that celebrate the outdoors.

Schools Spotlight: Help families make informed decisions about their children’s education by highlighting local schools. You can include information about enrollment, academic programs, extracurricular activities, and any notable achievements or recognitions.

Neighborhood History: Whether it's a local legend, a historical landmark, or a hidden gem, sharing interesting tidbits can spark curiosity and excitement about your local neighborhood.

Day in the Life: Showcase a typical day in a particular neighborhood to give potential residents a glimpse of the community's lifestyle. in the park, afternoon visits to local shops, or evening gatherings at community events.

Pet-Friendly Homes: Showcase properties that are great for pet owners to attract potential buyers who prioritize their furry companions. Highlight features such as fenced yards, pet-friendly amenities, and proximity to dog parks or walking trails.

Family-Friendly Homes: Focus on properties perfect for families by highlighting features such as spacious living areas, multiple bedrooms, and proximity to schools, parks, and community centers.

Commuting Tips: Help potential residents understand their commuting options by sharing bus, train, and subway routes, and proximity to major cities and sites.

Client-focused content

Use your social media platform to center your clients, past and present. Focusing on their successes and positive experiences will help you to build credibility and trust with your audience.

Client Testimonials: Sell yourself or other agents by sharing genuine testimonials and stories from satisfied clients. It’s a great way to boost your brand’s credibility without having to create new content from scratch!

Client Success Stories: Highlight how you helped a client find their dream home to build credibility and inspire home buyers and sellers.

First-Time Homebuyer Experiences: Share stories from first-time buyers to show your expertise and make other first-timers feel taken care of.

Celebrating Clients: Celebrate your wins! Post about clients (with permission, of course) on the day they close on their home.

Behind the Scenes: Many people who aren’t in the industry don’t know what it’s like to be a realtor. Show what goes into helping clients buy or sell a home by sharing a BTS or “day in the life” video.

Client Anniversaries: Celebrate the anniversaries of past home purchases to build long, lasting relationships.

Moving Day Tips: Moving is one of the most stressful events in life. Make it easier by offering your expertise for making the moving process easier.

Client Gift Ideas: Reach people outside of your audience while staying on brand by suggesting thoughtful gifts for new homeowners.

Home Decor Ideas: Everyone loves a simple DIY or home decor tip. Share your tips to make a house feel more like home while keeping up with the current trends.

Housewarming Tips: Between all the excitement of finding and purchasing their dream home, new home buyers provide ideas for hosting the perfect housewarming party.

Personal and engaging content

Social media offers you the opportunity to connect with your audience. So don’t focus solely on the transaction – help them get to know you and your team. These real estate social media content ideas break beyond the traditional so that you can forge deeper relationships with your community.

Meet the Team: Introduce yourself and your team members so they become friendly faces! You can ask them to record their own videos on their phones and compile them into one video or create a get to know us video when you’re in the office.

Why I Love Real Estate: Share your personal story and passion for real estate to make a personal connection with potential buyers and sellers.

Favorite Real Estate Quotes: Sometimes a great quote can summarize the magic of making a new home. Just choose from these 20 inspirational real estate quotes and copy them into a quote template to make a video in minutes.

Why Choose Us: Getting down to business doesn’t have to be a bore. Use a why choose us video to show what makes working with you the best choice for homebuyers.

Local Heroes: Feature stories of local heroes (teachers, firefighters, etc.) in your community to show your commitment and dedication to your community.

Polls and Surveys: Polls and surveys are a quick and fun way to engage your audience! Use the poll feature on Instagram Reels or Stories to ask fun questions about your audience’s dream home, decor preferences, pain points, and more.

True or False: Debunk common myths about buying or selling a home in a fun way! You can post this true or false quiz to your stories, or use it to hook viewers into a video like this one.

Holiday-Themed Posts: Create holiday content with a real estate twist. Think simple happy holiday messages from your team, holiday-season real estate trends, yearly recaps, and photos of clients enjoying the holidays in their new homes.

Thank You Posts: Express gratitude to your clients and community all year round with a thoughtful touch – a personalized video! Just grab a template, add photos of your team and your clients, and a personalized thank you message to build a lasting relationship.

