Celebrate Your Organization's Successes with a Year in Review Video

It’s the end of another successful year! Before we get too eager to kick off the new quarter, take some time to celebrate all of your organization’s achievements from the year before.
Year in review videos are a great way to highlight company and employee milestones, boost morale, strengthen company culture, and communicate your organization's progress. And there is so much to celebrate!
In this blog, we’ll share events, milestones, and achievements worth celebrating with a video. Soak in the inspiration, gather up your photos, then use our free video templates to create your own video in minutes.
Looking for more end-of-year inspiration? Check out all our holiday video templates or use this guide to create a personal lookback video.
Annual lookback videos can be a powerful communication tool for both internal and external audiences. It’s a chance to say thank you to your teams and customers and start the new year on the right foot.
Here are some milestones you can consider including in your year in review video:
Creating a lookback for your organization is easy, even if you’re not a professional video maker. Just visit Animoto to customize this free yearly lookback template and make it your own with your photos, text, and unique brand. 3, 2, 1… happy video making!
First things first, choose a free video template to help you tell your story. We’re going to be using the XXX template.
You can always choose another template like Company Year In Review or Our Year in Review.
For personal year in review templates, check out our this category.
Now it’s time to add photos and videos that your team will love. You can upload photos of you and your team from the office, team building events, presentations, parties, conferences, and more. Once uploaded, drag and drop your media into the video blocks to make the template your own.
Next, apply your brand elements. You can use colors from your brand guidelines or secondary palette to shake things up. You can even add your logo as a watermark so you can share it on Linkedin and Instagram!
Make your video more heartfelt and sincere by adding a message from you and your leadership team. You can add text to shout out certain achievements from the list above, and thank you to the teammates that helped make them happen. To wrap things up, you can record a personalized thank you video, or keep it short and sweet with a thank you message.
Finally, tie it all together with music! This can help you set an inspiring and energetic tone to take into the new year.
Your video is ready to share! Play it during your next all hands meeting, email it to your team, and share it online to shine the spotlight on your past year. And that’s it! You’re ready to continue on the momentum of last year’s accomplishments and start the new year off strong. Cheers!