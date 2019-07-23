Easy Instagram Poll Hack to Make Your Stories Stand Out

Instagram polls are a super fun way to engage with your audience in Instagram Stories. In this article, we’ll show you a quick and easy hack for creating visually stunning polls that’ll stand out from the crowd using layouts in our iOS app, Animoto: Social Video Editor.

Before we get into the step by step, we thought we’d show you the hack in action. We’ll be using our app in conjunction with the Instagram Story poll sticker, which you can read more about in our guide to setting up an Instagram poll, to make something that looks like this:

Stay tuned at the end of this article for a few more examples of polls created with our Instagram Story poll hack.

Instragram Poll Hack Instructions

Step 1: Get the free Animoto: Social Video Editor app

Now let’s dive into the step-by-step instructions! The first thing you’ll need to do is download our free app for creating Instagram Stories. Then, open the app, register or log in, and follow along with the instructions below!

Step 2: Start from Scratch to make your poll

When you open the app, you’ll be prompted to choose a template. Templates are pre-made Stories that you can customize with your own photos, video clips, text, and colors. You can learn more about Instagram Story templates on our blog. But for our Instagram Story poll hack, we’ll be selecting "Start from Scratch."

Step 3: Add a layout with imagery for your poll

Tap "Layouts" to select a layout for your poll. Layouts let you add multiple photos to an Instagram Story. You can showcase 1, 2, 3, or 4 photos at the same time. For this example, we’ll be choosing a layout with space for 2 photos to help illustrate our 2-answer poll: Pumpkin Pie vs. Apple Pie.

Once you’ve selected your layout, simply tap to add media. You can choose photos from your own camera roll or search our library of Getty Images photos and video clips. Tap, hold, and drag to reposition your images or pinch to resize them. Remember that the Instagram Poll sticker will cover part of your images, so keep that in mind when arranging your photos within the layout.

You can also adjust the length of your Story by tapping the plus and minus. Each Instagram Story can display for up to 15 seconds. The default length of a block in our app is 3 seconds. We recommend increasing it to give people enough time to read your question and answer your poll.

Step 3: Choose your video style and colors

Once you’ve added your photos, it’s time to decorate your video. Tap the "Design" icon to choose a video style. Then, tap "Color" to select background and accent colors for your Story.

Step 4: Share to Instagram and add your poll

Once you’re happy with how your layout looks, you’re ready to send it to Instagram and add your poll. Produce your video in the app. Then, on your video’s play page, tap the "Share" icon and select "Stories."

Tapping to share to Stories will open up your video directly in the Instagram app. Tap the sticker icon to add Instagram’s Poll sticker, update it with the right text, and share! Wait for the responses to start rolling in.

Instagram Poll Hack Examples

Looking for inspiration? We thought we’d share a few examples of this Instagram poll hack in action, made with the Animoto: Social Video Editor app.

A or B?

This first example shows how you can use a poll to ask for feedback or help making a decision. This is the same type of video in our Pumpkin vs. Apple pie example. Show viewers 2 things and ask them to choose between them.

Yes or No?

Yes or no questions also work well for Instagram Polls. You can ask people if they’d be interested in a piece of content, like in this example, a new product, whether or not you should do something—anything goes!

Just for Fun

Sometimes a poll can be a fun way to spark engagement, even when you don’t really have a question to ask.

If you’ve run any fun polls on Instagram Stories, we’d love to hear about them! Drop a note in the comments below. And to learn more about using Stories for your business, check out our Instagram Story getting started guide.