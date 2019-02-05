9 Business Video Ideas for Driving Sales

According to our recent survey, 93% of marketers posting videos on social media say it’s landed them a new customer. And consumers named video as the #1 type of content they like to see from brands. If you’re looking to drive more sales and boost your business, video marketing can be an invaluable tool.

Ready to make a video for your business but not sure where to start? Check out our list of 8 ideas for videos that can use to drive sales.

Ideas for driving sales with video

1. Explainer video

An explainer video is “a short video that explains your business in a way that’s easy to understand.”

Including one on your website can help you boost sales in a few ways. In addition to simply providing a digestible way for potential customers to stick around and learn more about what you do, the average consumer will spend 88% more time on a website if there’s a video on it. And the more time a potential customer spends with you, the more likely they are to buy.

Our Company Values video template can serve as a good starting point for creating a video that quickly explains what your business does—and how it serves the needs of your potential customers.

2. Product Video

Did you know that having a video on product pages has been shown to positively impact conversion, revenue, and average order value? Show the ins and outs of your products in video form to give added value to your product pages, or to share on social media.

This example from Click n Curl shows how video can offer so much more than product shots alone. The video shows the product in action, giving potential customers a sense of how it works and what they can expect.

3. Product Story

In addition to showcasing how a product works, a video that tells the story behind a product can make the product more enticing to potential buyers. You can share behind-the-scenes of how a product was created or explain the history of how a product came to be.

This example tells the shareworthy history of pepperoni rolls and actually resulted in so much interest that the West Virginia bakery behind the video started shipping.

4. Seasonal promotion

Seasonal holidays or events are a great time to drive sales with a special promotion. Whether it’s a discount or a special offer like free shipping or gift wrap, video can help you get the word out. Looking for promo ideas? Check out our blog post on ideas for holiday promotions.

5. New product or feature launch

Get the word out about something new by sharing a video. Our New Launch Promo video template emphasizes the benefits of a new offering.

6. Promo Video

You can also make a promo video to promote pretty much anything, from a sale to a specific product, to a service, or your business as a whole. Here’s an example of an event promo video, designed to drive RSVPs.

7. About Us video

Video can be an important tool for gaining the trust of your potential customers. This is especially relevant for online businesses. An About Us video can show potential buyers the faces and story behind your business, making them more comfortable doing business with you.

8. Targeted social media ad

Targeting tools for ads on Facebook and Instagram are very powerful and you can use them to get in front of the right audience. Check out our 8 questions for targeting the right audience and read our post on how to reach customers with targeted ads for Facebook and Instagram to learn more. This ad, targeting men with beards, can be customized to target your own audience.

9. YouTube ad

Last but not least, setting up an evergreen YouTube TrueView ad is a nice way to get your business in front of new potential customers that are searching for videos related to your business. Check out our beginner’s guide to YouTube ads to learn more. We also offer a collection of YouTube Trueview ad templates you can use to get started.

Got an idea for using video to drive sales that we missed? We’d love to hear it! Drop a note in the comments below. Happy video making!