12 Ideas for Your Next 365 Video Project

Taking a photo or video clip each day for a year can be a fun way to recap your life, capture memories, and improve your photography skills while you’re at it. So if you’re looking to create a photo-a-day or 365 project, we’ve got some inspiration for you. Take a look at our list of ideas to help you get started.
One more idea — to keep your project manageable, create a monthly video to organize your work and help you easily share it on social media.
Have a photo project already in the works? Post a video of the work-in-progress for us on Facebook or Twitter with hashtag #MyAnimoto and we may share it with our audience.
Note: The videos in this article were created with Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.
Click here to learn more about what you can do with Animoto today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.