12 Ideas for Your Next 365 Video Project

Taking a photo or video clip each day for a year can be a fun way to recap your life, capture memories, and improve your photography skills while you’re at it. So if you’re looking to create a photo-a-day or 365 project, we’ve got some inspiration for you. Take a look at our list of ideas to help you get started.

  • Video a day. Forget photos — try recording short video clips every day, as video storyteller Sabrina Koch did this for her family and you can check it out on our blog.
12 Ideas for Your Next 365 Video Project, Idea #5: Baby's First Year
  • Prop. Take one item (say, a teddy bear, as Joy Bobrink did) and photograph it in as many ways as you can come up with.
  • Nature. Go outside and get inspired, like Kelly Brennan from the Metropolitan Field Guide.
  • Your own theme. Find one idea to focus on, and take your photos wherever you find them. Try shooting images featuring numbers, animals, food, or choose a 365 Challenge, like these ones from Capture your 365, to get you motivated.
  • Composition. Want a more advanced 365 project? Make your photo-a-day project about honing your abilities with lighting, editing, or composition challenges.

One more idea — to keep your project manageable, create a monthly video to organize your work and help you easily share it on social media.

Have a photo project already in the works? Post a video of the work-in-progress for us on Facebook or Twitter with hashtag #MyAnimoto and we may share it with our audience.

Note: The videos in this article were created with Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

Click here to learn more about what you can do with Animoto today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.

