12 Ideas for Your Next 365 Video Project

Taking a photo or video clip each day for a year can be a fun way to recap your life, capture memories, and improve your photography skills while you’re at it. So if you’re looking to create a photo-a-day or 365 project, we’ve got some inspiration for you. Take a look at our list of ideas to help you get started.

Video a day. Forget photos — try recording short video clips every day, as video storyteller Sabrina Koch did this for her family and you can check it out on our blog .

52 Project. Can’t commit to taking a photo or video clip every day? Then promise to shoot at least one photo a week for a year.

52 Project. Can't commit to taking a photo or video clip every day? Then promise to shoot at least one photo a week for a year.

Gratitude. Each day, take a photo of something you're grateful for. Check out Hailey Bartholomew's 365 Grateful project for inspiration.

Turn the camera on yourself — take a look at for ideas. Baby’s first year. Watch your baby grow up before your eyes with one photo or video clip a day. Take a look at some important milestones to capture during baby’s first 365 days .

Self portrait. Turn the camera on yourself — take a look at Brendan Burton's incredible series for ideas.

Baby's first year. Watch your baby grow up before your eyes with one photo or video clip a day. Take a look at some important milestones to capture during baby's first 365 days.

One location. Want to test your photography skills? Try taking a picture of the same place every day for a year, like Alves Filho did with the Barra Lighthouse in Brazil.

Around town. Not ready to be tied down to one spot? Choose a town or city that inspires you, as Satoshi T does with Tokyo in his ongoing photo-a-day project.

Your daily life. Record your life as it is, just as Mae Burke and Gray Tham did in their photo-a-day projects.

Prop. Take one item (say, a teddy bear, as Joy Bobrink did) and photograph it in as many ways as you can come up with.

Nature. Go outside and get inspired, like Kelly Brennan from the Metropolitan Field Guide.

One more idea — to keep your project manageable, create a monthly video to organize your work and help you easily share it on social media.

Note: The videos in this article were created with Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

Click here to learn more about what you can do with Animoto today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.