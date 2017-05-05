Video Lesson Plans and Lesson Ideas

If you’re looking to add edtech to your classroom, deciding how to incorporate it can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve compiled the lesson plans and lesson ideas we’ve written to help you get started.

Once you’ve developed your video lesson plan, check out our post on creating a rubric for videos to cut the work out of assessment. Or, if you’ve got a great idea of your own for a lesson that uses video, share it with us in the comments below or share your videos with us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram using the hashtag #MyAnimoto.