Video Lesson Plans and Lesson Ideas

If you’re looking to add edtech to your classroom, deciding how to incorporate it can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve compiled the lesson plans and lesson ideas we’ve written to help you get started.

  • Digital Scavenger Hunt — This lesson plan works for almost any grade level or subject. Find out how to send students on a scavenger hunt that uses video to assess learning.
  • Video autobiography or biography — Try this lesson plan in history, language arts literacy, or even math, science or arts classes to let students learn how to structure a story using technology.
  • Defining vocabulary with video — Create a vocabulary assignment that addresses the needs of all learners, using text, images, and music to create a word definition.
  • Videos for the start of the school year — No matter what you teach, the first day of school is all about describing your expectations for the year. Find out how you can share who you are, what class rules are, and what parents can expect, all using videos that can be shown in class and posted on your class webpage.
  • Student fine arts portfolio — Help students demonstrate their progress with a portfolio assessment. Though the lesson idea in this post references fine arts, it could easily be adapted to elementary education, language arts literacy, and social studies.
  • Book trailer — Rather than assigning a book report, have students create a video advertisement for a book they enjoyed. Learn how students can create trailers, and how you can use those trailers to encourage literacy in the classroom.
  • Lesson plan ideas for reading and language arts literacy classes — Take a look at these 7 ideas for using video in language arts literacy classes, including a video blog describing students’ reading journeys.
  • Ways to engage students in language arts literacy classes — There’s more than one way to incorporate edtech into the classroom. From Twitter simulators to videos highlighting students’ work and accomplishments, this post has many ideas to inspire you.
  • Science experiment makeup video — Part of lesson planning for science is arranging for makeup labs. Some of that work can be done ahead of time by creating video versions of experiments for students to analyze.
  • Lessons in gratitude — With several ideas for lessons in thankfulness, this post also features ways to incorporate video into your Thanksgiving lesson planning.
  • What the Pilgrims ate at the first Thanksgiving — Make Thanksgiving week a little easier. Download our video on the menu from the first Thanksgiving, and then check out our lesson plan activities, assessments, and links to primary sources to extend the lesson even further.

