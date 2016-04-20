6 Essential Tools to Use with Video in the Classroom

We’ve talked about how assignments that let students create videos keep them engaged. But how do you make video creation even more interesting? And, more importantly, what do you do with all those videos once they’re finished? Take a look at our list of some essential tools to use with video in the classroom to find out.

Creating assets for your videos

Canva . This easy-to-use design tool lets students create their own logos, text slides, posters, and more which they can then download and add to their Animoto presentations. Not a graphics expert yourself? The site has a series of tutorials, which can walk students through some basic principles of design. (NOTE: Students must be over the age of 13 to use Canva.)

Classtools.net . Create tweets, Facebook pages, SMS, or screenshots of “breaking news” using this online resource’s various tools. Or, try making timelines and charts to use as visuals. Then let students download their creations (or download them yourself and use the images to spice up Animoto slideshows.

Collecting videos

Google Drive . When students complete their videos, you need a simple way to collect their assignments for grading. A cloud storage service, like Google Drive, offers a simple, cost-free solution (if you use Google Apps for Education). Students upload their files to the drive and you can view them wherever and whenever you want. You can also use Google Drive to let students upload pictures or video clips from home to use to create videos during class.



Sharing videos

QR Codes . If you want to physically share a link to a video, QR codes are a simple solution. These printed black and white codes can be scanned using mobile devices and have a variety of uses. We’ve talked before about using QR codes to share book trailers by cutting out and attaching the codes to books in the school library. You can also add the QR codes to the bottom of handouts to send parents to videos you’ve created or to student work. Student blogs. Whether you want students to discuss coursework or just get into the habit of reflective writing, blogging is an authentic, understandable way to engage them. And part of the skill in blogging is creating content to add interest to the text. Video can add a new dimension to student blogs, and many of the most popular student-blogging tools, including Kidblog and Edublogs , allow students to embed video on their blog.

Wikispaces . This social writing platform, which is designed for the classroom, is a wonderful resource for teachers with a blended learning or flipped classroom, or educators more focused on project-based learning. Wikispaces sets up a hub for class discussions, group projects, and general classroom management. And while many entries will be text-based, this tool lets you embed video as well, allowing you and your students to enhance your wiki with multimedia content.

