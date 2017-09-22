A Guide for Teaching Students to Use Video Appropriately [VIDEO DOWNLOAD]

As a teacher, you probably expect students to maintain certain standards when they’re writing papers for you or creating oral presentations. But because creating a video is a “fun” project, students may not realize that many of the same rules still apply. So we put together a video offering some guidelines for creating a video or slideshow project that’s not just fun to create, but original and appropriate for your class.
You can download the video below, or create your own version with tips that match your subject and students’ ability levels. Afterwards, check out our guide to creating rubrics for video projects, which includes a downloadable rubric you can use and adapt when assigning students projects that involve making a video.
In addition to sharing the video above, you might want to go into more detail on some of the points in the video. Here are a few ideas for fostering discussion:
