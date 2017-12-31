5 Different Ways to Use Video Newsletters at Your School

A video newsletter, like our school newsletter storyboard, lets you share a general update about your school. But if you get creative, you can find ways to focus your newsletter to share a specific message or reach a target audience. Take a look at a few of the different ways you can customize your school newsletter to make it easier for you to reach the audience you want.

1. Post an alumni digest: Focus on your school’s graduates with a newsletter highlighting alumni events or profiles of alumni who’ve gone on to do great things. For inspiration, take a look at this New York University Alumni Association video, sharing alumns who’ve gone on to be featured in Forbes 30 under 30.

2. Share a school sports roundup: No matter what the season, there’s always a sport worth talking about. Make it easy to keep fans up to date with a newsletter featuring upcoming games, highlights from the latest head-to-head, and even player bios or stats.

3. Send out a donor newsletter: If you’ve got a school that relies on donations, let your donors know you care by crafting a video illustrating how you’re spending the money they’ve invested in the school, and how important that investment is.

4. Make a teaser for the school paper: Let your school community know the latest edition of the school paper is out by posting a quick teaser with headlines on Facebook and Twitter, and offer a link to the digital version of the paper, if available, as The College at Brockport’s newspaper does in the video below.

5. Create a virtual bulletin board: If you’ve got a TV set up near school entrances, put them to good use by broadcasting a virtual bulletin board throughout the day. Post info about after-school activities, important upcoming dates–even the day’s lunch menu can be worth sharing with students.

How are you using our School Newsletter storyboard? Let us know in the comments below, or reach out on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.