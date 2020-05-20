Remote Learning Lesson Plans and Resources for Your Online Classroom

Everyone’s talking about our new reality, and it’s meant something different for each of us. For teachers and parents, this has been an especially difficult time. Still, educators of all sorts are finding creative ways to ensure students are engaged and learning every day.

Here at Animoto, we’re making it a priority to help support the incredible efforts of teachers and parents everywhere. As part of that effort, we’ve compiled a list of blog posts, lesson plans and resources to help you find what you need faster.

Whether you’re sharing instructions for an online assignment, looking for project ideas, or simply saying “Congratulations,” we’re here to help you continue to inspire your students, no matter where you are.

Remote learning lesson plans and resources

In the coming weeks and months, we’ll gather resources that help support teachers and students shift to online classrooms. We’ll specifically be sharing ways to make online learning engaging and effective using various tools, tips, templates, and lessons plans. We’ll keep this blog post updated, so check back regularly to see what’s new.

Templates - To help support your changing needs, we'll be releasing new templates regularly. Here's where you'll find them all, including our Assignment Instructions Template, Vocabulary Lesson Template, and more. Stay tuned for a graduation template as well.

Special blog posts with lesson plans, tips, and inspiration

Tip: Need help grading your video lesson plans? Check out our post on creating a rubric for videos to cut the work out of assessment.

Ideas for video in the classroom

We’re here to help!

The team at Animoto is here for you. As we work from home each day, we hope to be a resource to you in the classroom and beyond. If you have any questions, reach out to our Customer Team, or leave a comment below. And if you’ve got a great idea of your own for a lesson that uses video, we’d love to hear from you as well.