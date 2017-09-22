3 Easy Ways to Use Video to Create Leads

Video really is changing everything. Cisco recently predicted that by the year 2021, 82 percent of all IP traffic will be video. According to a recent Animoto survey, 64 percent of consumers say watching a marketing video on Facebook has influenced a purchase decision in the last month. Consumers are hungry for video, it’s driving sales, and, as a demand generation marketer, you’re missing missing out on a huge opportunity by not incorporating it in your marketing strategy.

In this post, I’ll dive into three examples of where and how you can easily incorporate video into your lead generation strategy to drive awareness and create new leads.

1. Add video to blog posts

According to Small Business Trends, “companies using video enjoy 41 percent more web traffic from search than non-users and video drives a whopping 157 percent increase in organic traffic from search engines.” More traffic means more potential leads. That’s why, if you’re collecting leads on your blog, video is a must.

PRO TIP: You can also use video to drive traffic to your blog posts from social media. Social media management tool Buffer does a great job of this. Here’s an example of an Animoto video they recently made to drive traffic back to a blog post they wrote on social media mistakes (click on the image to view the video on Facebook). Want to try this technique? Take our “Blog Teaser” pre-built storyboard for a spin.

2. Use video on social media

Small Business Trends also reports that “social video generates 1200 percent more shares than text and images combined.” Incorporating video into your content marketing strategy on social can get your brand in front of more people.

A great example is this one from Nu-Era Bakery in West Virginia. They shared a video about the story behind one of their offerings — the pepperoni roll. The video took off, leading to high demand for their pepperoni rolls. They launched a website for orders, created a new video to promote their new shipping service, and collected 500 emails in 24 hours.

3. Include video on landing pages

According to Brightcove, “the average user spends 105% more time on a website with video.” As mentioned in our first tip, video also results in more search traffic. By including videos on your landing pages, you are not only increasing the number of potential leads, but you’re also giving them reason to stick around and spend more time learning more.

How are you using video to create leads? Share your ideas and experiences in the comments below.