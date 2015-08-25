5 Tips for Shooting Photos of Interiors

Whether you’re a real estate agent, a home contractor, an interior designer, or showcasing homes, offices, stores, or other spaces for another reason, having a few photography tips up your sleeve can go a long way in helping you shoot photos of interiors that’ll capture the attention of potential customers. We asked professional photographer and videographer Jennifer Arnett to share some tips with us on shooting great interiors.
Jennifer has been shooting photographs for businesses since 2005 and specializes in photographing buildings and homes. Before she opened her business, she was a webmaster for one of the largest automotive dealerships in the country and tells us, “while I worked at the car dealership, I learned a lot about photography and videography from the in-house marketing department that handled the print ads and TV commercials.”
Check out Jennifer’s work in the video below, and read on for her 5 tips for shooting interiors.
Have you created an Animoto video featuring photographs of interiors? We’d love to see it. Leave a link in the comments below.
Tags:
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.