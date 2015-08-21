Spotlight on Business: 4 Ways to Get More Foot Traffic with Storefront Video

Does your business have a storefront? If so, looping a video in your window can be a great way to capture the attention of potential customers walking or driving by your shop. For today’s Spotlight on Business, we take a look at a video that New York Yoga plays on a loop in their store window, and offer tips for making your own storefront video.

New York Yoga is a NYC-based yoga studio, offering Restorative, Vinyasa, and Hot Yoga. Here’s the video that plays in the window of their 86th Street location, as a demonstration of their class offering.

Best practices for storefront videos

This video illustrates a number of best practices to keep in mind when creating your own storefront video:

Use video clips. While you can create a video with photos only, video clips are much more interesting and eye catching. In the New York Yoga example, showing video of a class gives passersby a much better idea of the environment than photos would.

While you can create a video with photos only, video clips are much more interesting and eye catching. In the New York Yoga example, showing video of a class gives passersby a much better idea of the environment than photos would. Tell a story with titles and captions . Remember, as people walk by your store, they won’t be able to hear any audio from your video. For this reason, it’s important to share any pertinent information with titles and captions. New York Yoga shares information about the number of classes they offer, as well as the skill levels they cater to, and invite passersby to “Come practice with us.”

. Remember, as people walk by your store, they won’t be able to hear any audio from your video. For this reason, it’s important to share any pertinent information with titles and captions. New York Yoga shares information about the number of classes they offer, as well as the skill levels they cater to, and invite passersby to “Come practice with us.” Keep it short. People walking by your store are likely in a rush, so they won’t want to stop to watch a long video. Keep your video under a minute.

People walking by your store are likely in a rush, so they won’t want to stop to watch a long video. Keep your video under a minute. Refresh your video regularly. A storefront video is a fun way to promote new products, sales, classes, and other updates. Keeping your video fresh also keeps the attention of people who pass by regularly. They’ll be more likely to stop and watch your video again than they would if the same video was playing all the time.

Are you using a video in the window of your shop? We’d love to see it. Share a link with us in the comments below.