Spotlight on Business: 4 Ways to Get More Foot Traffic with Storefront Video

Does your business have a storefront? If so, looping a video in your window can be a great way to capture the attention of potential customers walking or driving by your shop. For today’s Spotlight on Business, we take a look at a video that New York Yoga plays on a loop in their store window, and offer tips for making your own storefront video.
New York Yoga is a NYC-based yoga studio, offering Restorative, Vinyasa, and Hot Yoga. Here’s the video that plays in the window of their 86th Street location, as a demonstration of their class offering.
This video illustrates a number of best practices to keep in mind when creating your own storefront video:
Are you using a video in the window of your shop? We’d love to see it. Share a link with us in the comments below.
