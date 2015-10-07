Spotlight on Business: Selling Yourself with a Real Estate Video Bio

Earlier this year, we shared a blog post with 5 tips for creating a real estate video bio that’ll make you stand out from your competition. Today, we’re excited to share one of our real estate customers’ stories with you. Realtor Kent Corey used Animoto to create the following video bio, which is hosted on his website.

Kent’s video is geared towards sellers, and he does a great job of explaining what differentiates him from his competitors through a mix of titles and speaking directly to the camera. He tells us, “I learned a very long time ago that no matter what type of sales you’re in, you need to sell yourself before you can sell the product. This lesson especially holds true in real estate.”

In addition to his video bio, Kent incorporates video and social media into his marketing strategy whenever he can. He makes videos of his listings, sends Happy Birthday videos to his clients, and shares video on his website, social networks, as well as including video links in his email signature. But he doesn’t stop there. Kent tells us, “I also have my cell phone set up to text my missed calls with a link to my video, asking them to view it while they’re waiting for me to return their call.”

Have you used Animoto to create videos to promote your real estate business? We’re always looking for great videos to feature and we’d love to see them. Share a link with us in the comments below, or share them with us on Twitter or Facebook.