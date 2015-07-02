Give Real Estate Listings a Boost with Neighborhood Videos

Looking to add a little “Oomph” to your real estate listings? When a prospective buyer is looking for a new home, one of the most important things they’re looking at, aside from the property itself, is the neighborhood. What sort of amenities can be found nearby? Are there parks? A pool? What are the schools like? What can they expect from the culture and nightlife? A great way to show these things off is with a neighborhood video tour.

A neighborhood video tour gives potential buyers and renters an incredible amount of insight into what it would actually be like to live in the property you’re selling. In this example, Nicole Truszkowski of Carmel Real Estate uses video to weave a story that makes it easy to imagine yourself living a dream life in Carmel, even if you’ve never had the opportunity to visit Carmel in person.

In Nicole’s video, she talks about the atmosphere and amenities of this beautiful coastal town, and what the neighboring towns have to offer. What you focus on in your neighborhood tour depends upon what the neighborhood has to offer and who your target demographic is.

What does the neighborhood have to offer?

Before you get started on your video tour, it’s important to do your research and really get to know the neighborhood and all it has to offer. You can research the neighborhood online, but to get a true sense of what it’s like to live there, you should spend some time there and speak to some of the locals. Here are some things to look into:

Parks and recreation

Shopping

Restaurants

Architecture

Neighborhood culture and activities

Proximity to major roads and highways

Neighboring towns and cities

Weather

Make sure to note the proximity of different amenities and neighborhood features to the property you’re selling.

Here’s a great neighborhood tour of Forth Worth, from Bloom Real Estate Group:

What’s important to your target demographic?

It’s also important to think about whom you’re selling to. Are you selling or renting an apartment that’s a good fit for a recent college grad or young single? Selling a family home? Looking for elderly couples to move into a retirement community? Each of these groups will be looking for very different things in terms of neighborhood and community and you should cater to the group you’re selling to.

If you’re selling several different properties in the same neighborhood, you may want to create several different videos to cater to each demographic. For young families, focus on the parks, school system, and other amenities that are child- and family-focused. For young singles, take a look at the nightlife. For retirees, focus on the ease of life and recreation.

Have you created a neighborhood tour video that you’d like to share with us? We’d love to see it. Share your links with us in the comments below.