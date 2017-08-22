Getting Started with Pinterest Video Ads

Earlier this month, Pinterest made the ability to create video ads available to all eligible advertisers. You can now upload a native video to Pinterest and promote it with a video awareness campaign. Want to try it out but not sure how to get started? We’ve put together this quick guide to help you out.
First things first, you’ll need to ensure that your account is eligible for running ads on Pinterest. Here are the criteria:
If you want to create a video ad, you’ll need a video to promote! Before you dive in and start making your video, here are some things to keep in mind about the format, since Pinterest will only let you upload and promote videos of specific sizes, codecs, aspect ratios, and resolutions:
If you’re creating your video in Animoto, you’ll want to use the square aspect ratio format in our Marketing Video Builder. If you’ve created a landscape video, not to worry — you can use our aspect ratio switching feature to create a square version of your video.
For this example, we created a square video to promote Animoto as a tool for creating wedding slideshows.
Marketing Video Style: Blank Slate
**Song: “Crazy Love (Instrumental)” by Mindy Gledhill
To upload your video, log into Pinterest and then hover over “Ads” on the top left of the page. Select “Overview” from the dropdown menu. This will take you to the Pinterest ad dashboard where you can monitor all of your campaigns from the last 30 days.
To upload your video, click the red plus sign on the top right and select “Upload video.”
A pop-up will prompt you to upload the video you created in the previous step.
You can add your Pin details while your video is uploading. You’ll need to add the following details:
Once you’ve added a thumbnail, description, and website link, click Next and choose a board where you’d like your Pin to be posted. In addition to being distributed as an ad, your video will be shared to your profile where it’ll be distributed to your followers on their feeds as well.
Note: When you’re choosing a board, your video will not play. Rather, it will display the thumbnail image you chose for the video. Once your video is shared to a board, however, it will play natively on your profile. Videos will not autoplay on the feed when posted organically, but will play natively on Pinterest when someone clicks to watch. Once you promote your Pin, however, it will autoplay in the feed.
Now that your video is uploaded to Pinterest, you can promote it be setting up a Video awareness campaign. To do this hover over “Ads” again on the top left of the page and select “Video.” Then, click the red “Create campaign” button to start setting up your ad campaign.
Because you selected “Video” from the Ads dropdown, your campaign goal — to build brand awareness through video — will already be selected. You can pick from existing campaigns or start an entirely new one. If you’re creating a new video campaign (which you likely are if you’re just getting started!), give it a name you’ll remember, then choose an optional daily spend cap or lifetime spend cap for your campaign. When you’re done, click Add more details at the bottom of the screen.
The next step is to create an ad group. You can think of this as the demographic and interest details that’ll deliver your Pin to the users that fit into the target demographic for your business, product, or service, as well as specifics around how long you’d like your campaign to run. Here’s the information you’ll need to add:
Once you’ve added your details, click Pick a Pin to continue.
Now it’s time to pick your video. The Video Pin that you uploaded should appear under “All Pins,” but, if you can’t find it, just go to your profile and copy the URL and enter it in the top right corner of the “Pick a Pin” page. Click on the video to select it.
Here’s your chance to double-check all of your ad details, including your destination URL, and to add an optional Promoted Pin name. Click Promote Pin to start running your campaign.
Once your campaign is running, you’ll want to check in to see how it’s performing. To check in, hover over “Ads” in the top left corner of the logged in screen and then select “Video.” You’ll be able to view your campaign performance over a custom time period to see how it’s performing, including the spend, number of impressions, CPM, CPV (cost per view), and number of video views. Want to see how many views you had on a specific day? Just hover over that day’s plot point on the graph.
Have you experimented with Pinterest video ads yet? We’d love to hear what your experience was like! Share a comment below, or reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter.
