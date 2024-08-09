5 User-Generated Content Examples & Video Ideas (With templates!)

Consumers are savvier than ever. They can tell when an influencer is disinterested in the product they were paid to market, and they see when a photo has been retouched. Today, the key to effective marketing is authenticity and user-generated content (UGC) is your golden ticket.
User-generated content is consistently rated as more trustworthy than professionally-shot and influencer-generated content. And trust pays off! Around 82% of consumers said they are more likely to make a purchase from a brand which uses user-generated content than those who don’t. Actually, most consumers specifically look for user-generated content before they even make a purchase!
So what is user generated content and what makes it so special? We'll answer those questions and set you up to create a winning UGC strategy in the article below.
User-generated content (UGC) is any content created by users (or customers) rather than your brand. Photos, videos, reviews, testimonials, social media posts, and even blog comments are all sources for UGC. Essentially, it's authentic content generated by real people about a product, service, or brand.
UGC is different from traditional marketing because it comes directly from the consumer, offering a genuine perspective that resonates with other potential customers. It's akin to a testimonial or review but today it can include photos, video clips, audio, and more.
What makes UGC so much more compelling than a regular ad? Your customers have credibility and they're not beholden to your brand to leave a good review. So when other potential buyers come across content that your customers went out of their way to create, it says a lot about the quality of your brand the community you've built.
Here's the secret sauce that makes UGC such a treasure for your marketing team:
So why you should share user-generated content on social media?
Social media platforms are primed for authentic and relatable videos and photos. Whenever your audience is scrolling, they’ll be more likely to stay and watch a video made by another everyday person rather than an overproduced video that screams “I’m an ad!”
These brands seem to have captured the magic of this type of content. Take inspiration from these real user generated content examples and think about how you can do the same for your brand! Then, use our templates to turn this content into a secret weapon for your brand.
Why we love it: Crocs leveraged the creativity of their community with this video! It’s a shining example of a crocs superfan and invites others to join in on the fun and share their crocs creations.
Why we love it: This video is stunning, simple, and easy to recreate! Vrbo makes it simple for their audience to participate and encourages them to create similar videos that capture the beauty of vacation rentals through Vrbo.
Why we love it: UGC is a major component of Abercrombie and Fitch’s rebrand. This post is a great example of why it works for them! This post features UGC from a variety of micro and small influencers. The photos are high quality but not overly posed or produced, making them the perfect fit for both the brand and influencers' feeds.
Why we love it: It builds community! In this post, Calm used a familiar face to share helpful content about mindfulness. It fits into their users’ feed and doesn't come across as an ad. There are no asks – just support to help boost the brand's reputation and strengthen their community.
Why we love it: Hismile used screen recordings and screenshots to show the dedication of their fan base and the positive impact their product has made. Then, they compiled it into one video to showcase the virality and craze behind their products!
Want to make your own video just like it? Drag and drop your content into a video template with lots of media frames, like this one!
Collecting user generated content is easier for brands with widespread recognition and strong communities. But engaged and enthusiastic audiences don’t appear out of nowhere. Those communities need trust, engagement, and support in order to grow... and that takes time.
With these tips, you can create a solid UGC strategy that incentivizes your customers to contribute their own content. With a group of key genuine and trustworthy creators by your side, you'll be able to expand your online presence and bring more UGC your way.
Accumulating UGC is easier on certain platforms that others, but that doesn’t necessarily make them a better fit for your brand. When deciding where you want to focus your UGC efforts, keep these tips in mind:
Next up, a framework for your content.
Asking for “content” plain and simple is way too broad – your customers won’t know where to start and it probably won’t end up being what you want. And if you ask too much, you’re basically asking them to become unpaid brand influencers... good luck with that!
So to ensure that you audience is incentivized to create high-quality shareable content, use an internal framework like the one below.
Pro-tip: Need help coming up with UGC ideas? Follow the lead of your customers and see what they’re already posting! Creating a framework that already fits existing content will be a lot easier than asking them to start from scratch.
Once the content starts flowing in, you’ll want somebody on standby to grab all the good stuff and moderate any questionable submissions.
You’ve done the hard part and created the strategy, warmed up your audience, and got users to create awesome content for you. Now it’s time to share it with the world and start building your brand’s credibility!
User-Generated Content (UGC) is rapidly evolving. Influencer marketing has become a cornerstone, with micro-influencers and niche creators gaining prominence. Meanwhile, AI is revolutionizing UGC analysis, enabling sentiment analysis, content moderation, trend identification, and personalized recommendations.
Looking ahead, UGC is poised to become even more immersive and influential. It will drive commerce, potentially be generated by AI, and thrive in the metaverse. To succeed, brands must prioritize authenticity, community building, ethical AI use, platform exploration, and continuous measurement and improvement.
Embrace the power of UGC to elevate your marketing strategy! With Animoto, you can transform photos, video clips, reviews, and more into polished, professional videos. Just choose a template and get started!
