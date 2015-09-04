Spotlight on Business: Telling the Story of Your Business in Under 30 Seconds

Video can be a great way to visually show potential customers what you do in a much more engaging way than a text description. In a recent survey, released earlier this year in our 2015 Video Marketing Cheat Sheet infographic, we found that four times as many consumers would rather watch a video about a product than read about it. But we also found that consumers prefer shorter videos. For today’s Spotlight on Business, we take a look at one company’s short marketing video and provide some tips on how to create your own.

Before we get to the tips, check out this short video, created by one of the winners of the 2015 Start Something Challenge, Angel Hugs 4 All. Business owner Angela Huggins tells us, “My company involves teaching children ages four to twelve how to make dolls and sew fabric.”

**N\_ote: *\*This video was created with Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker. Click here to learn more about what you can do with Animoto for your business today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.___

In her 25-second video, which includes 8 photographs and a title, Angela is able to effectively share the experience of her classes. We see children having fun making dolls, we see the final product, and we see a call to action that includes a phone number that people can call to get more information.

Want to make your own short business video? Here are some tips to help you get started.

Select photos that give a clear impression of what your business does. Use 8 to 10 photos to keep your video to 30 seconds or less. You can also swap out photos for short 2- to 3-second video clips.

If photos and videos can't tell the whole story, add text. Use titles and captions when you need to share additional details about your company or product.

Use titles and captions when you need to share additional details about your company or product. Select a song that reflects the personality of your business. Animoto Business users can choose from over 3,000 licensed tracks. Learn more about our plans.

Once you’ve created your short business video, we’d love to see it. Share a link with us in the comments below.