The Results

Grabbing attention and driving sales

WV Skydivers created two versions of their ad for an A/B test — one that began with a video clip with text on it and one that began with a photo with text on it. The plan was to do a small test (they spent $111.26) and then run the winning ad on a larger budget. However, by the time the A/B test ended they had already booked the entire month of August, so they never had to run the winning variation!



WV Skydivers’ average weekly website visits went from 205 to 1,267 during the week the ad was running. But that’s not all. The company attributes 79 calls and 49 bookings to the Animoto video ad. Each scheduled booking is $220, so if each booked customer makes their jump, the company will generate $10,780 in revenue. Additionally, many jumpers sign up to purchase add-on video packages when they arrive on-site, further increasing the return on investment from the marketing video.