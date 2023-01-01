webcam-recorder

Record your camera online for free

Animoto's webcam recording makes it easy for anyone to record their webcam online. It's fast, it's free, and there's no software for you to download.

Make a human connection

Speak directly to your audience. Your message means more when your viewers can hear it in your voice.

Showcase your brand

Easily apply your font, colors, and logo and keep your brand at top of mind for viewers.

Do it yourself

Create videos on your time. Record and share from anywhere, no equipment or film crews necessary.

Free online webcam recorder

Connect with your audience with webcam video recordings. With Animoto, you can create as many recordings as you need. Resize your videos in square, landscape, and vertical formats for any platform. Then easily edit, crop, and stitch together your videos.

Easily record and share webcam recordings

Record yourself

Speak directly to your viewers and add a personal touch to trainings, presentations, and more.

Record your screen

Show your audience exactly what they need to see and communicate like you're in the same room.

Record your camera and screen together

Show and tell with simultaneous recording. Ideal for recording presentations, product walkthroughs, and demonstrations.

1
Record

Select your recording type and create your recording. You can record yourself, your screen, or both simultaneously.

2
Customize

Edit your recordings, add text and transitions, even apply music. Then resize your video in landscape, square, or vertical formats.

3
Share and impress

Share with a link, download your video, or use our integrated social & email tools.

More than just an online camera recorder

Free webcam recording templates

Quick How-To

Create on-demand training resources for new teammates.

Sales Prospecting

Strengthen your outreach with videos that engage potential buyers.

Presentation

No room on the calendar? Deliver presentations on your time.

Use webcam recordings across your organization

Training
Product Demos
Onboarding
Sales Outreach
Marketing
Customer Support
Presentations
Meeting Recaps
Executive Comms

FAQs about recording your camera online

Start recording your camera online

Create and share videos for free. Upgrade anytime for more customization.

see pricing

Resources to help you record your camera online

How to record your webcam

Learn more

5 tips for talking head videos

learn more

How to make a video online

learn more

We're here to help you create professional videos

As you get started making videos, we're here to help along the way! Join other businesses just like yours in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos

    Connect

© 2023 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.