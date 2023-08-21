How to Manage Your Team in Animoto

Video collaboration has never been easier! With the Teams plan, you can invite anyone to join your team and start creating videos, all in the same place.

In this blog, we’ll show you how to invite others to join your team, assign and manage their roles, and purchase new seats to continue growing your team.

Admins and Producers: What’s the difference?

First things first, we need to understand the different roles users can take on with your plan. There are two roles: Admins and Producers.

Admins have the most control. Your Admin will be the person who originally purchased your plan. However, the original Admin can choose to assign the Admin role to anyone else on their team as well. In addition to video creation, Admins have exclusive capabilities including:

Managing billing

Adding new members

Managing user roles

Creating Saved Brands and Templates

Producers on the other hand can create, review, and share videos, and use Saved Brands and Templates.

You can always check what role you have by going to your Team Settings.

How to add, remove, and edit Team members

Once you are an Admin, you can easily add people to your Team and assign user roles.

How to add people to your team

Navigate to your Projects page Click on the “Invite” button, next to your Team Member icons. If you already filled all of your user seats, the button will prompt you to “Purchase seats.” Type in the email address of the person you’d like to invite and select their role from the dropdown. They will receive an email inviting them to your team and will be prompted to create an Animoto account if they do not already have one.

You can always change or remove user roles later

How to change and remove user roles

Navigate to your Account Settings page and click on the Team Settings tab. Here, you’ll see all of your accepted and pending users and their assigned roles. Click on the drop-down menu beside each name to change their role. To remove them from your team, click on the three dots on the far right, then click “Remove access.”

Team members will not be notified if their role is changed or removed.

How to purchase additional seats

The Teams plan automatically comes with three user seats, including your own. Once you’ve filled all of your seats, the “Invite members'' button on your Team Settings page will change to “Add seats.” After clicking this button, you will be taken to a checkout page.

You can also add and purchase seats from your Account Settings by clicking the “ADD SEATS” button.

There is no limit to the amount of people who can join your team.

Video collaboration tips

Your team of three can seamlessly create, edit, review, and share videos, all from the same place. But with the Teams plan you can bring the power of video to your entire organization.

Here are some tips for smooth collaboration and fast-tracked video production.

Who should I invite to my team?

Animoto enables anyone to create professional videos, no experience required. When starting your team, you may want to invite your closest colleagues and collaborators first. You can also invite other members of your marketing team, designers, and higher-ups who can review and approve your videos.

As your team grows and you start to get in the hang of things, you can easily expand by purchasing additional seats! Think HR, operations, customer support, sales, engineering, and more. With multiple Saved Brands and Templates, any team or department can create videos to educate and inform others.

How can my team leave feedback?

Take the stress out of video feedback! Your Teams plan comes with Commenting. With Commenting, you can Invite colleagues to review your videos, add comments, and collaborate with teammates all in the same place so you can get to finished videos faster.

Just send a private review link to anyone where they can review and leave feedback on your videos. Then, you can make changes to your video and respond to comments to push their feedback along. Learn more about using Commenting on this blog.

What kinds of videos should we create?

The Teams plan can help drive your story forward, whatever it is. Invite others to work on announcement, promo, training, celebratory videos and more. Browse through our template library to get inspired and start creating with beautiful designs made by our video experts.