How to Create an Employee Spotlight Video: Templates & Examples

Studies show that recognized employees are 14% more productive, and 31% less likely to look for a new job. But let's face it – meaningful signs of appreciation are difficult, especially for remote and hybrid teams. Enter employee spotlight videos: Personalized, dynamic celebrations of achievements that deeply resonate with your team.

Spotlight videos highlight an employee's journey, contributions, achievements, and unique personality. No corny awards ceremonies or greeting cards, just genuine appreciation delivered through powerful storytelling. In this piece, we'll walk you through the process and provide you

Jump ahead:

Why create an employee spotlight video

Employee spotlight videos are a dynamic and innovative approach to employee recognition that can truly transform the workplace. In the fast-changing business world, organizations must find new ways to recognize and value their employees' efforts and commitment.

Spotlight videos for employees boost morale, lift spirits, and greatly impact motivation levels in a positive way. When employees feel valued and appreciated, they are more likely to stay motivated and perform well. This, in turn, leads to increased productivity and overall success for the team and the organization as a whole.

With a simple video, you can strengthen team bonds and foster a sense of camaraderie among coworkers. By highlighting personal successes and publicly acknowledging them, coworkers can encourage and back each other's achievements. This creates a positive and collaborative work environment where employees feel connected and invested in each other's success.

These videos are easily shareable on internal and external platforms, ensuring that your employee can shine. Plus, these videos will help your HR and people teams to attract and retain top talent by showcasing your company culture. You can create employee spotlight videos to commemorate:

Work anniversaries

Promotions & career advancements

Hitting and exceeding goals

Completing a major project

Receiving positive customer feedback

Mastering a new professional skill

Personal achievements like participating in marathons or volunteer work.

And more!

Types of employee spotlight videos

Creating an employee spotlight video is a versatile and creative process that allows for customization to match each employee's unique personality. It is essential to consider the individuality of each employee when designing these videos, as it helps to create a more engaging and relatable experience for viewers.

There's no one right way to create an employee spotlight video. Indeed, the most effective ones are customized to match each employee! All you need is a reason to shine the spotlight, and I’m sure you have plenty.

To begin, think of your reason or purpose for creating the employee spotlight video. This could be to recognize outstanding achievements, highlight skills or talents, or to showcase employees throughout the organization. By setting a clear objective, we can tailor the video to effectively convey the desired message.

Once you establish the purpose, you need to gather relevant information about the employee. This can include their background, professional accomplishments, hobbies, interests, and any other details that contribute to their unique personality.

Employee interviews

Most extroverted employees or tech-savvy team members enjoy interviews! Even if they’re camera shy, you can send a list of questions ahead of time (examples below) and then paste their answers into your video. With interviews, you'll dive deeper into the story behind the accomplishments.

Solo spotlight

Maybe you want to surprise your all-star employee with a video! In this case, all you need is a story and some photos. Any additional media is a bonus!

In this video, you’ll share pictures of your employee and any other relevant photos and use text to tell the story. These videos are extremely easy to make. Once you've made one, you can turn it into a saved template so anyone can create a professional video in minutes.

Team shoutouts

Let’s be honest… most accomplishments are a group effort. While you should always acknowledge the individual contribution of key players, you should also recognize the entire team! Team shout outs are like employee spotlight videos, but for the whole team. They can also have personalized messages, music, video clips, and photos of team members.

Recaps

You can celebrate a lot of accomplishments in just one video! Especially when you treat them as a highlight reel or “lookback” over the past month, quarter, or year. Instead of focusing on the organization's achievements, these videos should highlight the employees who contributed to them. You can summarize the number of sales, customer tickets closed, travel destinations, or ads created by a person. After a long year or quarter, these videos demonstrate what we achieved and the impact it made.

How to create an employee spotlight video: Templates and examples

STEP 1: CHOOSE A TEMPLATE

Time to start creating! And you don’t have to start from square one.

Animoto’s employee spotlight video template is the perfect framework for your video! Looking to make a team shoutout video? Try the Company Appreciation template or start from scratch on your own unique video.

Customize any template by changing colors, uploading media, and adding your story to make it unique. In the steps below, we’ll show you how to do exactly that.

Step 2: Upload your photos and video clips

Next, you’ll upload your own media. Add photos/videos from past events, interview clips, headshots, logo, and team pictures to enhance your company's image. You can upload them directly from your device or by connecting to the cloud storage platform of your choosing.

Showcase your star employees by simply dragging and dropping your photos and video clips throughout the video. Experiment with various layouts to amplify that spotlight and captivate your audience. If you need more media to fill up your video, just choose your favorites from our Getty Images Library.

Step 3: Customize the look and feel

Now it’s time to add personality to your employee spotlight video! Start by heading over to the design tab. Here, you can change the colors in the template to your brand colors or create your own custom saved brand. Then, select or upload the font that matches your brand. Creators often use their brand colors, but you can also personalize the colors and font to match your employee's personality.

Step 4: Add your message

Your message makes the story. If you interviewed your employee, you can copy and paste their responses into your video. If you have an interview, you can drag and drop it into your video and trim it accordingly. There are many ways you can approach your spotlight video, but at a minimum you should:

Introduce your employee

State why they are in the spotlight

Add a quote from them or another member of the team

Say thank you

Sign off

You can get as informal and fun as you’d like! Just keep in mind the nature of your video, your company culture, and the personality of your employee. To make your message more personal, you can record a message on your webcam or create a voice-over.

Finally, close out the video by saying thank you and adding your logo to the end.

Step 5: Add music

No video is complete without music! Each template comes preloaded with a licensed music track, you can browse our full music library to switch things up. Filter by mood, genre, and tempo to find the perfect match for your employee spotlight.

If you have a more fitting song, you can upload it to your video. Just ensure that you have a license to use it.

Step 6: Share and shine that spotlight!

After making all those changes, you'll have a video showcasing a happy employee and an appreciative team.

Now it’s time to show off your video. You can download and share your video with your team wherever you connect. Think emails, Zoom calls, Slacks, newsletters, and your company intranet. There are lots of ways to get the word out and give your employees the spotlight they deserve.

Pro tips and best practices

Get the employee's consent and enthusiasm, especially if you are sharing personal information

Keep it concise and engaging (aim for 2-3 minutes)

Focus on authenticity and have use humor

Share the video widely on internal channels and social media

Set up a time to hold an interview or send them your questions ahead of time

Add upbeat music and animated elements to add more energy to your video

Employee spotlight video questions

So, if you’re gearing up for an interview-based employee spotlight video, here are some questions you could ask. Like any good interviewer, you should let the conversation flow naturally and see where it ends up!

What attracted you to work at [Company Name]?

What is a typical day like in your role?

What skills and experience have you gained working here?

What advice would you give someone considering a career at [Company Name]?

Tell us about a recent project you're proud of and your role in its success.

What has been your biggest challenge at the company or on this project and how did you overcome it?

What motivates you to come to work every day?

What advice would you give to someone new starting on your team?

Share a funny or memorable story from your time at the company.

What made this project/initiative successful?

Describe the different roles team members played and how they collaborated.

What makes this team special and what do you enjoy most about working together?

How does our company culture support your goals and professional development?

What opportunities has the company given you to grow and learn?

Create an employee spotlight video in minutes with Animoto

Videos highlighting employees offer advantages for both companies and their staff. These videos create a sense of belonging, recognition, and appreciation for employees at work. They humanize the organization, showcasing the diverse talents and personalities that contribute to its success.

So let us shine the spotlight on a tool that makes it easy for everyone. With Animoto, you can drag and drop your way to a professional video in just a few minutes. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, Animoto provides everything you require, including tools and templates, for video creation.

Click the button below to start your next video for free or jump right in and use the employee spotlight video templates linked above. Happy video making!