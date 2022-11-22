7 Best Practices for Effective Remote Team Collaboration

At this point, most of us have participated in some form of remote collaboration. Weekly planning meetings, parent-teacher conferences, and even doctors appointments have gone virtual. But for the most part, the type of remote engagement that has stuck around the longest is remote work.
In 2022, about 16% of companies in the world are fully remote. And in between the regular video check-ins and announcements, what we really need to keep remote businesses running is remote collaboration. Here are some tips and tools to achieve this in your own virtual workplace.
Remote collaboration is the glue of remote workforces. When remote employees meet in digital destinations to share ideas, troubleshoot, and work together, that’s remote collaboration. This type of collaboration ensures that entire teams and companies can work together efficiently even while physically apart.
Zoom meetings, Miro brainstorming sessions, Google docs, project management tools, and instant messengers all enable remote collaboration.
No business can function without a connected, communicative team. Remote collaboration keeps the wheels turning and helps teams do their best work.
For some, remote communication and collaboration is a breeze. For others, it can require some cooperation and patience as the company establishes effective and efficient remote work norms. Whether you’ve been working remotely for years or are new to the “new normal” of work, here are some tips for collaborating while remote.
Consistency and predictability are two factors remote employees rely on for stability. Establish a norm of when you will be checking in for one-on-one meetings, group events, reviews, and more. It’s easy to sync online calendars to make sure your entire team is aligned and available to meet consistently.
Virtual meetings can easily go off the rails without a clear agenda. Create and share meeting agendas beforehand to make sure everyone is prepared and ready to contribute.
One clear benefit of virtual meetings is how easy they are to record and share! Not only does this ensure that those who are “out of office” can get caught up to speed, it makes it easier to rewatch and reference meeting topics in the future. These recordings can then be shared via email or instant messenger, or added to videos and shared company-wide.
It’s essential that remote employees all have access to the tools, information, and technology they need. Not only do they need to see the information, they need to be able to leave their feedback and check in on the status of projects. Here’s a list of the top online collaboration tools that do just that and are essential for any business.
Video is one of the greatest tools a remote employee can have. In today’s digitally saturated world, people have to tune out certain notifications and alerts if they want to stay focused. That means if you rely on email or instant messaging alone, your most important messages won’t make it through. Simple video makers can empower employees to share vital information with the rest of the organization in an engaging, scroll-stopping way. And since videos can be replayed again and again, they also make for great training videos, announcements, and more.
Don’t wait for an annual in-person meeting to get to know your team. Carve out time on a regular basis to bond with your team and build morale. Here are Animoto, we never shy away from team trivia night, virtual happy hours, monthly collective learnings, and plenty of video shoutouts to go around.
Lastly, make sure your team is empowered and satisfied with their day-to-day work. Invite feedback on how you do business and allow members to freely voice what’s working and what isn’t. You should also leverage online collaboration tools to gather valuable feedback on your projects in real-time.
So, how do you know if all your efforts are paying off? Successful communication and collaboration can mean different things for different organizations. While many organizations think success is determined solely by productivity, there are plenty of other things to look out for along the way.
Do you want your teams to be more connected, collaborative, and efficient? Empower them with the tools they need! With Animoto, anyone can level-up their communications and make sure their voices are heard. All you need is a story to share.
Do you have any recommendations or tips to share? We’d love to hear them! Consider sharing them with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram and tune in for even more remote work tips.