How to Edit a Zoom Recording in 4 Easy Steps

Zoom has become a staple software for businesses working remotely.

If you want to do business online, Zoom is one of the world's top cloud-set conference programs right now. Zoom has more than 500,000 estimated business users in 2021.

Conferences, calls, and meetings can be recorded by Zoom and saved for later. This feature is great for students and professionals who need to refer back to important calls from the past.

But can you edit a Zoom recording?

The short answer is yes, but you'll have to keep reading if you'd like to know more. It’s easy to edit Zoom recordings with an online video editor like Animoto.

It doesn't take a professional video editor to edit a Zoom recording. All you'll need is a few spare minutes and an online video editor. We'll show you everything else.

Here's how to edit a Zoom recording, step-by-step.

What is Zoom?

Zoom is a popular conference platform, made for online meetings and calls.

Zoom has become a preferred option over ones like Skype in recent years. While Skype was left in the dust years ago, Zoom is one of the most popular VoIP and video call sites in the world for personal and business communication.

Can you edit a Zoom recording?

Yes. Zoom was made to have the best features of your favorite online conference software but tweaked to have none of the worst. Overall, Zoom is more effective than older platforms and guarantees a steady, fast connection with no lag.

If you want to edit Zoom recordings, you’ll need an easy-to-use online video editor like Animoto.

Where does Zoom save recordings?

Zoom saves most of its recorded content. If you want to edit a Zoom recording, you will have to find the right files first. Lucky for us, this is pretty easy if you know where to go.

There are local recordings and cloud recordings. This tells you where the recordings have been saved, either on the drive (local) or on the cloud.

For Windows and Mac, navigate to the right folder to find the recordings. See C:\Users[Username]\Documents\Zoom

Zoom recordings are saved under sub-folders here to make things easier for users. Essentials like the date and time of the meeting are contained in the file and folder name, so you won’t confuse one recording with another.

Recordings can also be saved on the cloud, or users can set an alternate folder for recordings by going to Zoom's settings.

If you are using the mobile version of Zoom, tap the three-dot menu and click on Record to the Cloud.

From the cloud, recordings can be shared or exported. You can also export them for video editing from the same place or the local folder.

How to edit a Zoom recording with Animoto in 4 steps

Animoto is an online video editor that is easy to use and quick to access.

With Animoto, you can edit a Zoom recording in minutes instead of hours and create professional content or understandable notes.

Step 1. Choose a template

The first step to a great Zoom recording edit is to choose a template. Animoto is made to be a quick way to create professional-quality content. Our library of video templates is a great place to start.

Templates define the style of your edited recording. Quirky, or corporate? Animoto has every video theme you could imagine. Try this explainer video template for educational presentations:

Or, turn your Zoom recording into a weekly newsletter for your team:

Step 2. Add video clips

The second step to editing a Zoom recording is to import or add video clips to Animoto.

Animoto supports several video formats for a new project. If you want to add other video content mixed in with your Zoom recordings but they're in a different format, no problem!

Step 3. Edit your video

Once you have imported your Zoom recordings to Animoto, it's time to edit.

Trim your video clips, include transitions, and add video and text styles. With Animoto, you can apply and preview all these features with just a few clicks.

Step 4. Export and share

Once you're happy with your newly edited Zoom video, download it from Animoto and share it. Animoto always saves your videos, so you can edit them again if needed.

Next, let's check out some video editing tips to improve your Zoom recordings and take content to the next level.

3 video editing tips to improve your Zoom recordings

Here are a few things you can do with Animoto that will help to improve your Zoom recordings:

1. Add music to your video

The right soundtrack to a video can hold your viewer’s attention. Open Animoto’s Music Library and start exploring songs by mood and genre. If you have a song of your own to add to your video, click the Your Music tab to upload your track.

2. Create a Saved Brand

Creating a Saved Brand in Animoto is quick and easy–and saves you time with every video you create. With Saved Brands, it only takes one click to apply your brand’s logo, colors, and font to your entire video.

3. Personalize with voice-over

Animoto’s voice-over feature makes it easy to record, upload, and edit your voice. If sections of audio in your Zoom recording could be better, simply use voice-over to rerecord specific parts.

Time to edit your Zoom recording

If you’re working from home, chances are you spend a lot of time using Zoom. Whether you’re using Zoom to train a new employee or share performance updates with the company, Zoom recordings are often filled with valuable information that you don’t want to lose. With a video editor like Animoto, you can quickly turn long Zoom recordings into informative videos that many people will want to use as a reference. Starting editing videos with Animoto today.