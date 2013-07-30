Video Marketing for Summer Camps

The real question is, “Why not?” Video is…
If your camp has multiple sessions, consider making a slideshow for the end of each session, with photos and video clips of those campers having a blast. Encourage kids and counselors to submit their own photos, and include them in the slideshow, too. Air the video on the final day, and email the video link to parents’ email addresses.
Let campers get in on the fun by offering video-making as an activity. Encourage campers to take photos and video clips, and help them create a themed video. They’ll learn about creativity and working together.
Let’s face it, staff training can be a little tedious. Inspire and excite counselors with a video of memorable moments from past summers, and remind them what an impact they’ll make on their campers in the weeks to come!
Video is also great for camper orientation. Kick off the session with a video that shows the fun and games campers have in store for them.
With a business membership, you have access to the Call-to-Action feature. This button tells your viewers where they should go next. For an informational video on your website, the Call-to-Action might point to a sign-up page. For a video you’ll send home to parents, link the button to a gallery of more photos from the camper’s session, or to a newsletter. But if this sound complicated, don’t worry–we have a comprehensive Call-to-Action guide.
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.