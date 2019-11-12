Real Estate Video Marketing: A Complete Guide

Did you know that real estate listings with video get 403% more inquiries than those without? Video is a secret weapon that can help take your real estate business to the next level. In this guide, we’ll share everything you need to get started with real estate video marketing.

We’re covering a lot. So feel free to read straight through, or click the links in the table of contents below to jump to a specific section of the guide.

Benefits of video for real estate

Still on the fence about incorporating video into your real estate marketing? As we mentioned in the intro, listings with video get 403% more inquiries. But that’s not the only reason to start using real estate video. In this section, we’ll dive into more benefits of getting started with video.

Get more listings

In addition to getting more inquiries on your listings, video can help you get more listings in general. Including a property listing video, like the video template below, as part of your package shows that you go the extra mile for your clients. Sellers will be excited to learn that video is part of your strategy for selling their home.

Stand out from the competition

Top-producing real estate agent Brian Lewis says in an interview with us, “We are in a personality-driven market.” Video is a powerful tool that can help you showcase your personality to stand out from the crowd. Lewis suggests, “Find an interesting angle and be yourself. Don’t try to be something you’re not. Be the most authentic you possible.”

When you are authentically you, it gives potential clients a glimpse into who you are and what it would be like to work with you. It helps build a foundation of trust.

Get discovered by new clients

YouTube is the world’s second largest search engine. If you’ve got real estate videos uploaded to your YouTube channel, it provides extra opportunity for being discovered. When potential buyers, sellers, and renters are searching for answers to their real estate-related questions, you can be there with their answers on YouTube!

We’ll get into more details in the real estate video ideas section below, but videos that work nicely on YouTube include a real estate agent bio, answers to FAQs that buyers or sellers may have, and location-centric videos such as videos about the neighborhoods you do business in.

Real estate video ideas

Ready to start making videos to market your real estate business? The first thing you’ll need to do is decide which videos to make. We’ve put together a list of 5 ideas to start with. If you’re hungry for more, check out our full list of real estate video ideas.

Agent bio

There are more than 2 and a half million real estate agents and brokers in the U.S. alone. A video is a fantastic way to differentiate yourself and help potential clients understand why they should choose to work with you.

Here’s an example from realtor Jamie Vierra. Jamie uses his personal experience to sell himself. Check out our real estate video bio tips to learn more.

Listing video

We’ve already mentioned it a couple times, but we’ll say it again: listings with video get 403% more inquiries! You’re likely already taking photos of your listings. Turn those photos into a video in a matter of minutes, using one of our listing video templates.

Neighborhood video

Neighborhood videos aren’t only nice to include along with your listings, but they’re also a good way to get discovered on YouTube. Create a simple video that showcases all the amenities a specific neighborhood has to offer. Include details about parks and recreation, shopping, schools, transportation, and more. You can share your neighborhood on social media too!

Testimonial video

Let your happy clients promote you with a testimonial video! If you’ve got video clips of clients talking about you, that’s great. But it’s totally not necessary. The video template below can be easily customized using quotes taken from your online reviews.

Real estate video tips

Before you dive into making your first video, check out these tips. The real estate video tips will help ensure that your videos are easy to make—and as effective as possible.

Tip 1: Start with what you have

You don’t need to invest in fancy video equipment or set up an elaborate video shoot. You can get started with what you have. Create your first video using the photos of properties you have on hand. Whatever imagery you ordinarily upload to your listings can be turned into a video, paired with some descriptive text, to tell the story of the property.

Tip 2: Pick the right video template

We’ve got a variety of templates designed with real estate videos in mind. Click through on the buttons in this post to customize any of the templates to suit your needs. Add your own photos and video clips, update the text, and change the colors to fit your brand.

The following template can easily be updated with your own photos, or stock from our Getty Images library, and run as a targeted ad on Facebook or Instagram.

Tip 3: Use a descriptive title and description

A good title communicates essential information about a property to potential clients and entices them to watch. Highlight important characteristics of the property or neighborhood. For example, “Classic Colonial with 4BR/2 Baths” incorporates information that will help viewers decide if the property is right for them.

The description and title is also very important if you’re posting your video on YouTube because it’s how viewers will find you in search. Include keywords you know people would search for when looking for the information you’ve provided in your video.

Tip 4: Include your logo and contact information

When creating videos to promote your real estate listings on social media and beyond, it’s important to include contact information so that potential buyers, renters, or sellers know how to get in touch with you.

Add a text block that includes your name and phone number, email, or however you’d like to be contacted. You can also add a logo block or watermark to keep your video on brand.

Tip 5: Caption your video

Use titles to include useful information like square footage and number of bedrooms and bathrooms. You can also use descriptive text to highlight specific selling points or point out details in a photo.

This is an especially useful tip if you’re sharing your real estate video to social media, where the majority of people will be watching without sound. Text can help viewers understand your video without having to turn on the sound.

Tip 6: Choose music that fits the property

Choose a song that sets the right mood for your video. Instrumental pieces are typically the best choice for professional videos, and our music library offers a wide variety of tracks. We’ll dive into music more in the next section on music for real estate videos.

Trying to decide what music to use in your real estate videos? Think about the mood your want to convey and go from there. For example, if you’re creating a listing video for a family home, you’ll want to choose a track that’s got an uplifting, family vibe that’ll help viewers be able to imagine themselves in their new home.

We’ve got thousands of tracks to choose from in our music library. But if you need a little help narrowing it down, we’ve got you covered. Check out our favorite songs for real estate videos.

Real estate drone video

Drone video footage has become increasingly popular in the world of real estate. But there are a lot of rules and regulations when it comes to using drones to capture bird’s eye view video of properties.

Before you dive into real estate drone video, it’s important to understand all the rules and regulations associated with it. For instance, in order to fly a drone, you must be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and you may also need a drone pilots license, depending on where you are shooting your drone footage.

We recommend checking out Zillow’s real estate drone photography and video guide for answers to the most frequently asked questions about real estate drone video.

Getting started with real estate video

Now that you’re armed with real estate video ideas and tips, it’s time to make your first video! As a reminder, many of the videos in this guide are templates that you can customize to make your own. Sign up for free to get started with Animoto. Happy real estate video making!