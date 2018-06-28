How to Make a Vertical Video for IGTV and Instagram Stories

This post was updated on May 3, 2019 to reflect the launch of Animoto's new iOS app for Instagram Story creation.

Over the past year, vertical video has taken the world by storm. Instagram Stories have grown in popularity, with over 500 million accounts using Stories every day. And that's not all. Last year Instagram launched a new app, IGTV, for long-form vertical videos as well.

With IGTV, anyone can create an Instagram Channel and upload videos between 15 seconds and 10 minutes, and larger and verified accounts may be able to upload videos up to 60 minutes. IGTV and IG Stories are both fun ways to get noticed on Instagram. But we know you already know that—that’s why you’re here! To learn how to make vertical videos for IGTV and Instagram Stories.

If you've got an iPhone 6s or above, check out our free iOS app for creating vertical videos for Instagram Stories and IGTV. Animoto: Social Video Editor offers everything you need to create on-brand Stories that stand out. Check out a quick overview of the app below.

If you don't have an iOS device, you can create vertical videos using Animoto's square format. On an episode of Show Me How it Works, Sally from the Animoto team shows you how. Check out the video below to learn more.

How are you currently using Instagram Stories or IGTV for your business? How do you plan to use vertical videos for these platforms moving forward? Let us know in the comments!