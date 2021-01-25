The New Animoto Share Page: Everything You Need to Know

Exporting your video is rarely the last step in your video creation process. Most of the time, videos are created to be shared. Our new share page experience is designed for exactly that.

It’s now faster and easier for you to share your videos to social and beyond, and get them in front of more people.

Why a whole new share page?

In 2020 we released Animoto 3, after months spent researching, developing, designing, and conducting customer interviews. It’s built to give you more flexibility and control over your videos.

But whether you’re creating videos for your business, for family, or anything/anyone else, sharing your video is more than just a finishing touch, it’s usually the whole point of creating it in the first place.

We knew that those all-important steps after you clicked export had to evolve as well. The new page is designed with all that in mind. It takes all of our sharing tools, download resolutions, and video page options and puts them in one place.

No more hunting around for your video’s destination, or leaving Animoto to share videos from each social network individually. The new share page makes it faster and easier to post your video to more places in less time, and get more eyes on your videos.

Share page tour

When you first click Export, you’ll be able to watch a preview of your video, and select your next step. This part hasn’t changed.

In this post we’ll take you through all the options and destinations available to you. We’ll start at the top.

Watching and editing your video (and title)

Before we get into the sharing destinations, take a look at the top of the Share page.

This bar is present across all the destinations on the share page. Watch your video by clicking the blue play button, edit your title by clicking the title, or return to your project workspace by clicking Edit video.

Share a video page link

All your sharing options are displayed in the column on the left. The first is your video page link. Send this link to others or post it on social to allow anyone to watch your video on Animoto without having to download.

In this section, you can edit the video description that appears below your video on the page and change the video creator name if you wish.

Check or uncheck the boxes below the Video creator field to set whether your viewers can share your video to social directly from the video page, and to hide or unhide Animoto branding on the page.

To see what your page looks like in action, click the Copy link button and open up your page in a new tab.

Download your video

Download your video to share the file directly or to upload elsewhere. When you first hit the page, you may see a blue progress bar showing your video’s render status. Once the render is complete, download your video by clicking the blue down arrow.

Unless you have a specific reason not to, we generally recommend downloading in our highest quality. If you have a need for a lower resolution file, click Show more to see your lower resolution options.

Email your video

To email your video, enter the email address, or addresses, that you want to send your video to. You can choose to add a personal message as well, but it’s not required.

Check the box below the message field to receive an email when your recipient(s) view your video.

Embed your video

Click Embed to select your embed settings for your video. Choose a size, resolution, and volume for your video to play on your website. Check the boxes below the embed code to set whether your video starts automatically or loops.

Once you’ve made your selections, copy the embed code into your site and watch your video in action. If you’d like some help embedding your video, check out our blog post here.

Facebook Page

You’ll notice there are two Facebook sharing options. The first allows you to share directly to your Facebook business pages.

The Facebook page option is designed to work the same as uploading your video directly to Facebook. Viewers will be able to watch your video within the Facebook Feed.

First, connect your Facebook account. A window will open that shows you the steps to take.

Once you connect your account, a dropdown menu will appear that allows you to choose the page associated with your account you’d like to post through.

If you don’t see the account you’re looking for, refresh the page and click that Facebook Pages button again. Click Edit Settings in the Facebook window to confirm which pages you want to connect with Animoto.

Animoto will never post to your page without your consent. And as long as you’re a paid subscriber, the videos you share to Facebook will not include Animoto branding.

From there, write your post just like you would on Facebook, with a description and a title for your video. Preview your post by clicking the blue button at the bottom of the screen.

Review your post. If you spot anything you want to change in the text of the post, just click Edit post at the bottom of the screen. Remember, you can always rewatch your video by clicking the blue play button on your video thumbnail at the top of the page.

When you’re happy with your post, click Share and your video will be sent to Facebook. You’ll get a notification on Facebook when your video has been posted.

Facebook Profile

Next up is sharing to your personal Facebook profile. Unlike the Facebook page tool, this option shares a link to your Animoto video page that your friends can watch.

When you first navigate to the Facebook profile section, a Facebook window will open with the familiar Facebook interface. If you don’t see that window, click the link in step 1.

From there, write your post just like you would on Facebook, and click Post to Facebook. The window will disappear. Just as with the Facebook Page sharing, you’ll get a notification on Facebook when your post has been published.

YouTube

Next let’s move to YouTube. You’ll see your video’s current resolution and the Share button. We recommend sharing your video at 1080p.

When you click Share, a YouTube window will appear that prompts you to connect your YouTube account. Once successfully connected, your video will be automatically shared to that account. This may take up to 20 minutes.

Once your video has been successfully shared, you’ll see a link to view your video on YouTube on the Share page, so stick around here or check back soon to find that link.

Click that link to watch your video on YouTube and make any changes to your title and description.

Instagram

You can share your video directly to Instagram using our iOS mobile app. Once you have the app downloaded on your device, follow the instructions laid out on the share page to post your video to Instagram.

Twitter

Last but not least, Twitter. Type your tweet in the text field and click Share. If this is the first time connecting your Twitter account, you’ll get a pop-up from Twitter asking you to log in.

Once you do so, your video will automatically be shared to Twitter.

Just as with YouTube, once your video has been shared, you’ll see a link to check it out on this page.

Any questions?

We want to hear what you think about the new share page. If you have any questions about sharing your videos, don’t hesitate to contact our team at help@animoto.com. Happy video making!