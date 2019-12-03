Instagram Business Categories List & Tips

If you’re using Instagram for your business, you’ll want to be using an Instagram Business account. A Business account gives you access to Insights, the ability to run ads, and more. And as part of setting up your account for business, you’ll need to select a business category.
In this article, we’ll show you how to update the category on your Instagram Business account. Plus, we’ll share some tips and a list of over 150 Instagram Business categories, alphabetized.
The business category is displayed at the top of your Instagram profile and helps visitors to understand what type of business you have.
When you’re setting up your account, you’ll be asked to select the category that best represents your business. However, you can go back at any time to update it.
If you tap to Edit Profile, you’ll find "Category" under "Public Business Information." There, you can choose a new category.
If you don’t see one that fits under the suggested categories, start typing to search for a category that matches your business.
There are literally hundreds of categories—and maybe even thousands! We’ve included a list of many of them below, but we recommend searching for key terms related to your business. This’ll help you get to the category that is most relevant for you. When you’ve found it, tap "Done" to update your profile.
We’ve put together a few tips to help you find the right category for your business.
And now, here’s a list of over 100 Instagram business categories. Check them out to see if there’s one that sounds right for your business. Or, simply head into your Instagram account and start searching for words related to your business!
This list is in alphabetical order, so categories related to your industry may be scattered throughout.
Did you find a category that's not on the list that you think we should add? Share it with us in the comments! What category do you use for your business?
