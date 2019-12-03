Animoto Blog

Video Marketing

Instagram Business Categories List & Tips

Megan O'Neill

Share

If you’re using Instagram for your business, you’ll want to be using an Instagram Business account. A Business account gives you access to Insights, the ability to run ads, and more. And as part of setting up your account for business, you’ll need to select a business category.

instagram-business-categories-list

In this article, we’ll show you how to update the category on your Instagram Business account. Plus, we’ll share some tips and a list of over 150 Instagram Business categories, alphabetized.

How to update your Instagram Business category

The business category is displayed at the top of your Instagram profile and helps visitors to understand what type of business you have.

When you’re setting up your account, you’ll be asked to select the category that best represents your business. However, you can go back at any time to update it.

If you tap to Edit Profile, you’ll find "Category" under "Public Business Information." There, you can choose a new category.

instagram-business-categories-update

If you don’t see one that fits under the suggested categories, start typing to search for a category that matches your business.

instagram-business-categories

There are literally hundreds of categories—and maybe even thousands! We’ve included a list of many of them below, but we recommend searching for key terms related to your business. This’ll help you get to the category that is most relevant for you. When you’ve found it, tap "Done" to update your profile.

Tips for selecting an Instagram Business category

We’ve put together a few tips to help you find the right category for your business.

  • Think about how customers describe your business. Choose a category that meshes well with how your customers are already talking about you.
  • Take a few minutes to search. As me mentioned, there are hundreds of categories and you can only discover them all through searching. So search for as many keywords as you can think of related to your business to find the best category. A search for real estate, for instance, will uncover the categories of real estate, real estate company, real estate appraiser, real estate agent, real estate service, and commercial real estate agency.
  • Update your category if your business changes. As your business grows and evolves, your category may too. So be sure to update your category if anything changes!

Instagram Business Categories List

And now, here’s a list of over 100 Instagram business categories. Check them out to see if there’s one that sounds right for your business. Or, simply head into your Instagram account and start searching for words related to your business!

This list is in alphabetical order, so categories related to your industry may be scattered throughout.

A

  • Advertising/Marketing
  • Album
  • Amateur Sports Team
  • Apartment & Condo Building
  • Appliance Repair Service
  • App Page
  • Architectural Designer
  • Art
  • Artist
  • Arts & Entertainment
  • Athlete
  • Automotive Repair Shop

B

  • Baby & Children’s Clothing Store
  • Baby Goods/Kids Goods
  • Bar
  • Beauty, Cosmetic & Personal Care
  • Beauty Salon
  • Book
  • Business Center
  • Business Service

C

  • Camera/Photo
  • Canoe & Kayak Rental
  • Chicken Joint
  • Church of Christ
  • Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
  • Clothing (Brand)
  • Clothing Store
  • College & University
  • Commercial & Industrial
  • Commercial & Industrial Equipment Supplier
  • Commercial Bank
  • Commercial Equipment
  • Commercial Real Estate Agency
  • Commercial Truck Dealership
  • Community
  • Community Organization
  • Consulting Agency
  • Contractor
  • Convenience Store
  • Credit Union

D

  • Doctor
  • Deli
  • Dancer
  • Design & Fashion
  • Dessert Shop
  • Discount Store
  • Dorm

E

  • E-Cigarette Store
  • E-commerce Website
  • Education
  • Engineering Service
  • Entertainment Website
  • Entrepreneur
  • Episode
  • Event

F

  • Family Style Restaurant
  • Fashion Designer
  • Fashion Model
  • Fast Food Restaurant
  • Financial Service
  • Food & Beverage
  • Food Stand
  • Footwear Store

G

  • Gamer
  • Games/Toys
  • Gaming Video Creator
  • Government Organization
  • Graphic Designer
  • Grocery Store

H

  • Hardware Store
  • Health/Beauty
  • Heating, Ventilating & Air Conditioning Service
  • Home Decor
  • Home Improvement
  • Hospital
  • Hotel
  • Hotel & Lodging

I

  • Ice Cream Shop
  • In-Home Service
  • Industrial Company
  • Information Technology Company
  • Insurance Company
  • Interior Design Studio
  • Internet Company
  • Internet Marketing Service

J

  • Japanese Restaurant
  • Jazz & Blues Club
  • Jewelry/Watches
  • Jewelry & Watches Company
  • Journalist
  • Just For Fun

K

  • Karaoke
  • Kennel
  • Kitchen & Bath Contractor
  • Kitchen/Cooking
  • Korean Restaurant

L

  • Landmark & Historical Place
  • Lawyer & Law Firm
  • Library
  • Loan Service
  • Local Service
  • Lumber Yard

M

  • Marketing Agency
  • Media
  • Media/News Company
  • Medical Center
  • Medical School
  • Men’s Clothing Store
  • Mental Health Service
  • Movie
  • Musician/Band
  • Music Lessons & Instruction School
  • Music Video

N

  • News & Media Website
  • Newspaper
  • Nonprofit Organization
  • Non-Governmental Organization (NGO)
  • Not a Business
  • Nursing Agency

O

  • Obstetrician-Gynecologist (OBGYN)
  • Office Equipment Store
  • Office Supplies
  • Optician
  • Optometrist
  • Outdoor & Sporting Goods Company

P

  • Personal Blog
  • Petting Zoo
  • Photographer
  • Product/Service
  • Public & Government Service
  • Public Figure
  • Public Utility Company

Q

  • Quay

R

  • Real Estate
  • Real Estate Agent
  • Real Estate Appraiser
  • Real Estate Company
  • Real Estate Developer
  • Record Label
  • Religious Center
  • Religious Organization
  • Residence
  • Restaurant
  • Retail Bank

S

  • School
  • Science, Technology & Engineering
  • Shopping & Retail
  • Shopping District
  • Shopping Mall
  • Smoothie & Juice Bar
  • Song
  • Specialty School
  • Sports & Recreation
  • Sports League
  • Sports Team

T

  • Teens & Kids Website
  • Telemarketing Service
  • Tire Dealer & Repair Shop
  • Trade School
  • Traffic School
  • Train Station
  • Tutor/Teacher
  • TV Channel
  • TV Network
  • TV Show

U

  • Udon Restaurant
  • Ukranian Restaurant
  • Unagi Restaurant
  • Uniform Supplier
  • Urban Farm

V

  • Vacation Home Rental
  • Veterinarian
  • Video Creator
  • Video Game
  • Visual Arts

W

  • Web Designer
  • Website
  • Wedding Planning Service
  • Winery/Vineyard
  • Women’s Clothing Store
  • Women’s Health Clinic
  • Writer

X

  • Xinjiang Restaurant

Y

  • Yakiniku Restaurant
  • Yakitori Restaurant
  • Yoga Studio
  • Yoshoku Restaurant
  • Youth Organization

Z

  • Zhejiang Restaurant
  • Zoo

Did you find a category that's not on the list that you think we should add? Share it with us in the comments! What category do you use for your business?

    Connect

© 2020 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.