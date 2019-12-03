Instagram Business Categories List & Tips

If you’re using Instagram for your business, you’ll want to be using an Instagram Business account. A Business account gives you access to Insights, the ability to run ads, and more. And as part of setting up your account for business, you’ll need to select a business category.

In this article, we’ll show you how to update the category on your Instagram Business account. Plus, we’ll share some tips and a list of over 150 Instagram Business categories, alphabetized.

How to update your Instagram Business category

The business category is displayed at the top of your Instagram profile and helps visitors to understand what type of business you have.

When you’re setting up your account, you’ll be asked to select the category that best represents your business. However, you can go back at any time to update it.

If you tap to Edit Profile, you’ll find "Category" under "Public Business Information." There, you can choose a new category.

If you don’t see one that fits under the suggested categories, start typing to search for a category that matches your business.

There are literally hundreds of categories—and maybe even thousands! We’ve included a list of many of them below, but we recommend searching for key terms related to your business. This’ll help you get to the category that is most relevant for you. When you’ve found it, tap "Done" to update your profile.

Tips for selecting an Instagram Business category

We’ve put together a few tips to help you find the right category for your business.

Think about how customers describe your business. Choose a category that meshes well with how your customers are already talking about you.

Update your category if your business changes. As your business grows and evolves, your category may too. So be sure to update your category if anything changes!

Instagram Business Categories List

And now, here’s a list of over 100 Instagram business categories. Check them out to see if there’s one that sounds right for your business. Or, simply head into your Instagram account and start searching for words related to your business!

This list is in alphabetical order, so categories related to your industry may be scattered throughout.

A

Advertising/Marketing

Album

Amateur Sports Team

Apartment & Condo Building

Appliance Repair Service

App Page

Architectural Designer

Art

Artist

Arts & Entertainment

Athlete

Automotive Repair Shop

B

Baby & Children’s Clothing Store

Baby Goods/Kids Goods

Bar

Beauty, Cosmetic & Personal Care

Beauty Salon

Book

Business Center

Business Service

C

Camera/Photo

Canoe & Kayak Rental

Chicken Joint

Church of Christ

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clothing (Brand)

Clothing Store

College & University

Commercial & Industrial

Commercial & Industrial Equipment Supplier

Commercial Bank

Commercial Equipment

Commercial Real Estate Agency

Commercial Truck Dealership

Community

Community Organization

Consulting Agency

Contractor

Convenience Store

Credit Union

D

Doctor

Deli

Dancer

Design & Fashion

Dessert Shop

Discount Store

Dorm

E

E-Cigarette Store

E-commerce Website

Education

Engineering Service

Entertainment Website

Entrepreneur

Episode

Event

F

Family Style Restaurant

Fashion Designer

Fashion Model

Fast Food Restaurant

Financial Service

Food & Beverage

Food Stand

Footwear Store

G

Gamer

Games/Toys

Gaming Video Creator

Government Organization

Graphic Designer

Grocery Store

H

Hardware Store

Health/Beauty

Heating, Ventilating & Air Conditioning Service

Home Decor

Home Improvement

Hospital

Hotel

Hotel & Lodging

I

Ice Cream Shop

In-Home Service

Industrial Company

Information Technology Company

Insurance Company

Interior Design Studio

Internet Company

Internet Marketing Service

J

Japanese Restaurant

Jazz & Blues Club

Jewelry/Watches

Jewelry & Watches Company

Journalist

Just For Fun

K

Karaoke

Kennel

Kitchen & Bath Contractor

Kitchen/Cooking

Korean Restaurant

L

Landmark & Historical Place

Lawyer & Law Firm

Library

Loan Service

Local Service

Lumber Yard

M

Marketing Agency

Media

Media/News Company

Medical Center

Medical School

Men’s Clothing Store

Mental Health Service

Movie

Musician/Band

Music Lessons & Instruction School

Music Video

N

News & Media Website

Newspaper

Nonprofit Organization

Non-Governmental Organization (NGO)

Not a Business

Nursing Agency

O

Obstetrician-Gynecologist (OBGYN)

Office Equipment Store

Office Supplies

Optician

Optometrist

Outdoor & Sporting Goods Company

P

Personal Blog

Petting Zoo

Photographer

Product/Service

Public & Government Service

Public Figure

Public Utility Company

Q

Quay

R

Real Estate

Real Estate Agent

Real Estate Appraiser

Real Estate Company

Real Estate Developer

Record Label

Religious Center

Religious Organization

Residence

Restaurant

Retail Bank

S

School

Science, Technology & Engineering

Shopping & Retail

Shopping District

Shopping Mall

Smoothie & Juice Bar

Song

Specialty School

Sports & Recreation

Sports League

Sports Team

T

Teens & Kids Website

Telemarketing Service

Tire Dealer & Repair Shop

Trade School

Traffic School

Train Station

Tutor/Teacher

TV Channel

TV Network

TV Show

U

Udon Restaurant

Ukranian Restaurant

Unagi Restaurant

Uniform Supplier

Urban Farm

V

Vacation Home Rental

Veterinarian

Video Creator

Video Game

Visual Arts

W

Web Designer

Website

Wedding Planning Service

Winery/Vineyard

Women’s Clothing Store

Women’s Health Clinic

Writer

X

Xinjiang Restaurant

Y

Yakiniku Restaurant

Yakitori Restaurant

Yoga Studio

Yoshoku Restaurant

Youth Organization

Z

Zhejiang Restaurant

Zoo

Did you find a category that's not on the list that you think we should add? Share it with us in the comments! What category do you use for your business?