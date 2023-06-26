6 ways to use AI in your SEO video marketing strategy

In 2022, over three billion internet users streamed or downloaded video at least once per month. With all these videos vying for attention, standing out and reaching your target audience can be difficult. But with a solid video SEO marketing strategy and a little help from AI, you can easily boost your video's visibility and impact.

In today's digital landscape, video has become our main currency. And with online video editors like Animoto, creating videos is the easy part! The trick is getting the biggest impact from your videos.

In this blog, we’ll share some video SEO best practices, including SEO for YouTube videos. Then, we’ll show you how AI can help take the work out of your SEO video marketing strategy. Let’s dive in!

Why do you need video SEO?

Search engine optimization or SEO is crucial for digital marketers. The sharing landscape can be competitive, whether you’re sharing blogs, landing pages, or videos. SEO helps ensure that your content gets to the right audience by putting it in just the right place – the very top of the search results.

Having a variety of content on your website, including videos, can signal that your website has rich and relevant content. Video can also boost the result of existing pages by increasing dwell times and lowering bounce rates. Ultimately, your video SEO strategy can drive more traffic, engagement, and conversions indefinitely.

However, your SEO video marketing strategy and regular SEO strategy should look a little different.

On search engines like Google, the main goal is to get your piece of content to get to the top of the universal search. But unlike blogs or landing pages, videos can also rank on the video tab of your search engine. By utilizing the video tab in Google, you can ensure that your content aligns perfectly with the searchers' intent.

Video SEO best practices

So, how can your videos be SEO optimized? The magic is in the metadata. Metadata is text that Google uses to parse and discover your video. Without it, your video cannot be indexed and thus gets buried in Google’s search results. In order for your video to rank, you add rich text (with keywords) to the following metadata:

The title of the video

A video description

Video length

Video upload date

The location of the video file

Video thumbnail image

SEO for YouTube videos

YouTube, the world’s second largest search engine, is one of the most important places to share your videos. But with so many videos competing for views, it takes a bit of work to make sure your YouTube video is discoverable.

SEO for YouTube videos follows similar guidelines to the ones listed above. By implementing effective YouTube SEO strategies, you can improve the visibility, discoverability, and engagement of your YouTube videos.

To help ensure that your videos reach their maximum reach, consider the following YouTube video SEO optimizations:

Title: Craft an attention-grabbing title with relevant keywords.

Craft an attention-grabbing title with relevant keywords. Description: Write a keyword-rich description that provides additional context and value.

Write a keyword-rich description that provides additional context and value. Tags: Add relevant tags to help YouTube understand the content of your video and categorize it accordingly.

Add relevant tags to help YouTube understand the content of your video and categorize it accordingly. Video transcript: Provide an accurate and complete transcript to enhance accessibility and keyword relevance.

Provide an accurate and complete transcript to enhance accessibility and keyword relevance. Closed captions: Include closed captions to make your videos accessible to a wider audience and improve keyword matching.

Include closed captions to make your videos accessible to a wider audience and improve keyword matching. Video length: Align your video’s length with viewer preferences and engagement metrics.

6 ways to use AI in your SEO video marketing strategy

These days, digital marketers wear a lot of hats. Each platform and type of content has their own best practices that you should apply. This can take a ton of time! But with AI, you can fast track the steps to a successful video SEO strategy from square one.

Here are some ways that AI can do the work of your SEO video marketing strategy every step of the way.

1. Keyword research

AI tools can analyze vast amounts of data and identify relevant keywords to your video content. This ultimately lays the groundwork for all the optimization in your metadata.

Recommended tool: Ryan Robinson’s free keyword researcher

2. Optimizing your metadata (and captions too!)

Not only can AI take the work out of researching your keywords, they can actually write your metadata! Any generative AI writer like ChatGPT, Bard, or Jasper can recommend captions and descriptions. Don’t be afraid to get specific and tell it exactly what you want, including keywords, character count, and all. Try this prompt out with your favorite AI writer:

“Write me a SEO-optimized description of a video about [TOPIC]. Include the following keywords: Keyword 1, keyword 2, keyword 3”

Recommended tool: Google’s Bard (contains up to date information pulled from the web, including SEO best practices)

Tip: You can also use AI to generate video scripts that include your keywords! Check out this blog for tips and example script prompts.

3. Video transcripts

AI tools can automatically transcribe any video or audio file and create accurate transcriptions. So how can you use these for your SEO video marketing strategy?

First and foremost, transcripts can enhance your accessibility. Additionally, they can also store keywords and tell Google more about your video content. Just upload your video and let the AI writer take care of the rest.

Recommended tool: Otter.ai

4. Video recommendations

Need help coming up with a new video idea? AI algorithms can analyze video content and provide insights into viewer behavior, including engagement levels, drop-off points, and click-through rates. By scanning your most successful videos, AI can recommend improvements and new ideas to optimize your video content for improved engagement and visibility.

Recommended tool: TuBeast

5. Competitor analysis and content suggestions

AI tools can monitor and analyze your competitors' video content, keywords, and rankings. This helps you keep a pulse on your industry so you can stay ahead of the curve. From coming up with new video ideas to targeting new keywords and outranking your competitors, AI helps simplify your research so you have all your competitor data at your fingertips.

Try these prompts to discover your competitors and create an in-depth SWOT analysis all with AI.

What are [COMPANY]’s top 3 competitors?

Can you do a SWOT analysis for [COMPANY] and its top 3 competitors?

What type of content is popular on the [COMPANY] website? (Repeat for your competitors)

What type of content would you recommend for [COMPANY]?

Recommended tool: Google’s Bard

6. Voice search optimization

Voice assistants, like Siri and Alexa, are used by 38.5% of the world’s population at least monthly. By optimizing your content for voice search queries, you can capture a larger audience and get your content in front of a much larger audience.

Videos that answer a specific question are great matches for voice search queries. For instance, people may be searching for content about developing film. In this case, you may want to add your address or contact information to your metadata, especially if your business has a physical location. To make your metadata optimized for voice search, ask your AI writer to use conversational language, include the answer to commonly asked questions, and optimize for local search when applicable.

Recommended tool: ChatGPT

Easily create professional videos with Animoto

At Animoto, our goal is to help you succeed with video. With our drag-and-drop video maker and customizable templates, creating a video is easy. And with AI tools like the ones mentioned above, you can build and maintain your video SEO strategy with ease.

Learn more about using AI to simplify your video strategy from start to finish. Then, get started on your next video and maximize their visibility to reach your desired audience effortlessly.