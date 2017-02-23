5 Reasons You Should Be Using Facebook to Market Your Photography Business

You’ve probably heard you should be marketing your photography business on Facebook, but have you thought about why you should be focusing on it? There are more reasons than ever to think about your Facebook strategy, but we’ve boiled it down to just five. Take a look at why Facebook is more important than ever for photographers looking to reach new clients, and why you should be using it to promote your photography.

1. Everyone’s already there

The whole world uses Facebook, and that’s not much of an exaggeration. In total, Facebook has reported more than 1.86 billion monthly active users, with 1.23 billion daily active users. In the United States, 79% of people have an account, according Pew Research. Of those that don’t, Pew Research found about a quarter view Facebook through the accounts of friends or family. Not in the U.S.? That’s okay — 85% of Facebook’s business is international. The long and short of it is, if you’re looking for clients, you can find them on Facebook — probably more reliably than anywhere else.

2. Clients spend a lot of time there

People log onto Facebook for longer than you’d think — about 20 minutes a day, globally, but if you’re in the U.S., that number goes up to about 40 minutes a day. It’s a huge part of mobile traffic — 22% of the time Americans spend on the internet (compared to 11% for Google or YouTube). That means there’s more time to catch a client’s attention then there might be on other, less trafficked platforms.

3. Facebook is effective at reaching customers

An Animoto survey found that both marketers and business owners rate Facebook as 8.4 times more impactful than any other social platform. And they felt the analytics Facebook provides made it easier to gauge success.

Those analytics, paired with Facebook’s ultra-specific audience targeting, make ads easy (hello, moms with newborns who live within 10 miles of your studio and earn more than $75,000 a year). You can run a successful ad on just a few bucks (Buffer tried an experiment with just $5), and even a $50 ad can pay for itself many, many times over if you book a client (take a look at a few photographers who’ve done just that). Basically, you can see more results from Facebook with less money, and it’s easy to adjust course if you’re not getting the results you want. Maybe that’s why 4 million businesses advertise on Facebook, making it the second largest ad publisher after Google.

4. There are communities to help you grow

Facebook is an invaluable resource for photographers looking to hone their craft. Facebook groups can help critique your work and inspire you by showing what you’re fellow photographers are doing. Plus, there are lots of amazing groups you can choose from. Portrait photographers can get inspired by the Sue Bryce Education Facebook group. There’s Jen Rozenbaum’s group for boudoir photographers. Felix Kunze has The Lighting Challenge for those looking to work on their lighting skills. And for video marketing and slideshows, there’s the Animoto for Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook.

5. It’s an easy way to communicate with potential clients

One of the first places a potential client will look for information on your photography business is your business’s Facebook page. It’ll show them examples of your work, videos of you in action and tell them a little bit about your style and personality. And if you tag clients when you post photos or slideshows, you open up the range of people who can see your work. The average Facebook user has 155 friends — which means 155 new sets of eyes every time you tag a post.

Even more importantly, Facebook represents a second way for customers to reach you. Facebook Messenger lets potential clients contact you right as they’re looking at your page. They can give in to their impulse and not overthink (or forget about) reaching out later.

So if your photography business isn’t on Facebook yet (or you’re neglecting your business page) — get going! Facebook is big, easy to use, and just plain necessary for your photography business. You’ve got a great resource — one that acts as a showcase for your work, an email service, a way to communicate information to your fans, and a source for positive reviews, while giving you the opportunity to share your work with thousands of potential clients.

How are you using Facebook to market your photography business? Let us know in the comments below. Or if you’re looking to share your work, join the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community and find out how you can market your photography business with video.