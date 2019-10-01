Getting Started: The First 5 Marketing Videos You Should Make

If you’re new to Animoto and aren’t sure where to start, we’re here to help! We’ve rounded up a list of the first five videos you should make—complete with templates—for businesses just getting started.

These five videos serve as a nice introduction to all the ways you can use video to market your business. Ready to dive in? Let’s go!

1. A video about your business

A video about your business is a must-have. It lets potential customers get to know more about you. Plus, it gives you the opportunity to showcase what makes you different from other businesses in your space.

An About Us video can be used in lots of different places. You can post it on your homepage or website’s About page, on YouTube, on your Facebook business page, and on any of your other social media profiles.

And it’s not difficult to create! Check out our About Us video template below. You can easily update it with photos of your own business, plus text that tells your unique story.

Bonus: Is your business on Instagram? We’ve got an iOS app with Instagram Story templates that you can use too! Download the Animoto: Social Video Editor iOS app. Then check out the Social Blog and Behind The Scenes templates for creating an Instagram Story or IGTV video about your business.

2. A promo video to run as an ad

Next, see what a video ad can do for your business! Create a simple promo video and pay to get it in front of a targeted audience on Facebook and Instagram. Consider the audience you want to target and then build a video that speaks to them directly.

Our team recommends taking the following approach to structuring your promo video:

Start with your product name Tell people one or two reasons your product is special Tell people where they can buy your product

Get started easily with our Bite-sized Product Intro template on web. If you’re using our iOS app, check out the Product Launch template.

To learn more about how to set up your ad, check out our blog post on how to reach new customers with targeted ads on Facebook and Instagram.

3. A video that showcases your expertise

Make a video that explains a concept or talks about a popular topic in your industry. This can help position you as an expert, which will help boost your credibility.

Explain a difficult concept in a way that’s relatable and easy for your audience to understand. Our Real Estate Explainer template serves as a starting point that can be updated to explain a concept related to your own business.

Share your video on social media and on YouTube so that you show up when potential customers are searching for answers to questions related to your business. For more, check out our full blog post on explainer video ideas and tips.

4. A testimonial video

Your potential customers will be more likely to take the plunge and do business with you if they see other happy customers you’ve worked with. A testimonial video is a great way to put your great reviews front and center.

Create a simple testimonial video to post it on your website or product page, social channels, and YouTube. If you’re sharing to YouTube, be sure to use your business name, product name, and the word “review” in the title and description so people will find it when they search for your business.

Our Product Testimonial template is quick and easy to customize. Simply add a couple product photos and update the text with some of your best reviews.

Want to make a testimonial video for Stories or IGTV? Check out the Simple Quote template in our iOS app.

5. An organic video for social media

Last but not least, make a fun video to share with your followers on social media and encourage engagement. Rather than trying to sell something, as you did in your promo video, this video should be educational, informative, or inspirational.

Once you get up to speed with your video marketing, you’ll want to post organic videos regularly to your social channels, if you're interested in building an engaged audience. Start by checking out our Fashion Lookbook How-To template below.

When you’re done, check out a list of even more fun social video ideas on our blog. And if you’re looking to build an engaged audience on Instagram, check out our Instagram Story ideas for boosting engagement.

Keep it up!

Once you’ve created your first five videos, keep going! The best results will come as you continue to create videos and hone your skills.

If you’re stumped for ideas, we’ve got a ton of inspiration on our blog. Plus, we’ve got a whole community of creators just like you in our closed Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community. Join us for ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos. Happy video making!