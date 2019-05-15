According to Social Media Week, 70% of Instagram Stories are watched with the sound on. And music can be a nice way to surprise and delight sound-on viewers.

If you’re interested in learning how to pair pictures with music in an Instagram Story, we’ve got you covered.

If you’ve got access to the Instagram Story Music sticker, we can show you how to use that in a separate post on how to add music to an Instagram Story. In this article, we’ll show you specifically how to post a picture with music on an Instagram Story using the free Animoto: Social Video Editor iOS app, which features a collection of licensed music for your Stories.

Check out a quick intro to the app below and then read on for our step-by-step guide to making a video featuring pictures and music for Instagram Stories.

How to Make an Instagram Story Video with Music

Ready to get started? We’ll take you through the process of creating a video featuring a picture, or multiple pictures, with music that you can share to Instagram Stories. Follow along with us by downloading the iOS app from the link above.

Note: If you don’t have an iOS device, that’s OK. You can create a vertical video for Instagram Stories using the square video feature in Animoto on the web. We’ve also got a collection of music for you there. Learn more in our post on how to make vertical videos for Instagram Stories and IGTV.

Step 1: Choose your picture or pictures

To post a picture with music on Instagram Stories, the first thing you’ll need to do is decide which photo or photos you want to share.

Instagram Stories play within a vertical space. However, your picture doesn’t have to be vertical. The Animoto: Social Video Editor iOS app features a variety of layouts that make it easy to add multiple photos of all sizes to your Instagram Stories.

Save your the pictures you’d like to use to your Camera Roll so you can access them from the app.

Step 2: Create a new Instagram Story video

In the app, start a new video. You can either select a template and tap to replace existing images with your own, or you can start from scratch. For the purposes of this guide we’ll start from scratch. You can learn more about templates in our full guide to the app.

Step 3: Add your pictures

Next, it’s time to add your pictures. If you’ve just got one to share, tap to add a “Media” block and select the photo from your camera roll. You can add a video clip too, if you’ve got one instead of a photo.

Then, tap the plus or minus to change the length of your clip. To have your photo display for the maximum Story duration, set it to 15 seconds. You can also use your fingers to resize and reposition your photo and add text, if you’d like, by tapping the T icon.

If you want to pair multiple photos with music for your Instagram Story, try adding "Layouts." See a sample of layouts in the app below and learn more about layouts over here.

Step 4: Add music

For the final step, add music to your Story. Tap the Music icon at the bottom of the screen and scroll through to select a track. We've got a growing library of music, hand-picked by our team with Instagram Stories in mind. The tracks are all licensed for commercial use, so feel free to use them for fun or for your business.

Once you've selected your music, you're done! Simply publish your video and your Instagram Story is ready to share. We'd love to see what you do with the app. When you share, tag @animoto and we may just share your Story to our audience as well!