3 Ways to Change Your Instagram Story Font

The Instagram Story font you choose to use is a big part of your brand and who you are on Instagram. In this article, we’ll dive into three ways to update it.

First, we’ll show you how to update your Instagram Story font in the Instagram app itself. Then, we’ll take a look at how to choose from a collection of 36 fonts in the Animoto: Social Video iOS app. Finally, we’ll explain a quick hack for creating Instagram Stories with your own font, if your brand uses a more unusual typeface.

How to update IG Story font in Instagram

Step 1: Create a new Story

To update the font of an Instagram Story within the Instagram app, the first thing you’ll have to do is create a new Story. If you need help, we break down everything you need to know about getting started in our complete guide to Instagram Stories.

Step 2: Add text to your Story

Once you’ve started your Story, it’s time to add text. You can do this by tapping the "Aa" text icon in the top right corner of your screen. Then, use the keypad to type in the text that you’d like to appear on screen. A default font will be selected, but you’ll be able to change it in the next step.

Step 3: Tap to change font

Next, simply tap on the name of the font to scroll through the different font options available. In the image above, the current font is “Typewriter” and that’s where you’d tap to change fonts. If you don’t see the font button, make sure you’ve got your text selected.

Instagram currently offers 5 fonts, Typewriter, Strong, Classic, Modern, and Neon.

Once you’ve selected a font you like, you can use your fingers to resize your text and position it on screen. You can also tap to change the colors. And that’s all there is to it!

Adding different fonts to an Instagram Story with Animoto

If you’re looking to use different fonts on your Instagram Story, outside of those available in the native Instagram app, we’ve got you covered on iOS. The Animoto: Social Video Editor iOS app includes a selection of 36 fonts, including handwritten fonts, elegant scripts, serifs, sans serifs, bold fonts, thin fonts, and more.

We’ll show you how to use the app to create Instagram Stories with different fonts. But first, you’ll need to install the app. The Animoto: Social Video Editor app can be used with an iPhone 6s and up. Here’s a quick intro to how it works with Sally from the Animoto team.

Step 1: Create a new Story

Get in the app and start making your Story. When you get started, you’ll notice that you can either start from a Template or select Start from Scratch.

Templates are pre-built Story videos that can be easily updated with your own images or video clips and text. You can change the font and colors to match your brand and add your logo.

If you select Start from Scratch instead of a template, you’ll tap to add your own media, text, logo, or layout blocks.

Step 2: Add text to your Story

Next, add some text. If you started from scratch, tap to add a Text block and write in the text you’d like to display on your Story. You can also add text to any other type of block by tapping the Text icon.

If you’re starting with a template, tap on a block with text to delete the placeholder text and add your own. For the purposes of this guide, we’re using the Sneak Peek template.

Step 3: Scroll through to select a font

Once you’ve got your text written, it’s time to choose a font. To do so, tap on the “A” icon on the very left. This’ll open up a slider with all of the various fonts. Tap a font to preview and hit the check mark in the upper right corner when you’re done.

The fonts in the app include Abril Fatface, Aileron, Aleo Bold, Aleo Italic, Amatic SC, Blogger Sans, Caveat, Cinzel, Comfortaa, Cooper Hewitt, Cormorant, Dosis, Holtwood One SC, Josefin Sans, Kaushan Script, Lato, League Gothic, Lekton, Magra, Mali, Montserrat, Muli, Poiret One, Poly, Rajdhani, Raleway Black, Raleway Light, Reenie Beenie, Roboto, Rokkitt, Rubik, Special Elite, Teko, Titillium, Waiting for the Sunrise, and Work Sans.

You can also change the color of your font, including background color, and use your fingers to position the text on the screen. To learn more, check out our guide to using our Instagram video editor.

How to hack your own font into your Story

Last but not least, if your brand has an unusual font that isn’t similar to anything available through Instagram or in our app, we thought we’d share a quick tip. You can get your own font into your Story by uploading photos that already have your text on them. You can use whatever design program you use to create your other marketing collateral, and simply add text on top of a photo before you upload it!

What’s your go-to font for Instagram Stories? Let us know in the comments below!