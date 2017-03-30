Why You Should Be Using Pinterest to Market Your Photography Business

As a photographer, you may be wary of Pinterest, worried that their photos will be used and reused without permission. But there are several good reasons to maintain a Pinterest account, whether you’re a wedding photographer or you focus on portraits. Take a look at a few of the best reasons to keep that Pinterest account up to date:
Still worried about taking the Pinterest plunge? Safeguard your photos by adding a watermark or by sharing videos that keep your images attached to your name. And if you’re looking for some Pinspiration, check out our Pinterest account, which has lots of photography education and video tutorials.
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.