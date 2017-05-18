Our Top Songs for Engagement Slideshow Videos

Looking for the right love song for an engagement video? We combed through our extensive music library and came up with a few favorites for capturing the excitement of a couple getting engaged. So whether you’re making a proposal video to pop the question, creating a quick video to let friends and family know you’re engaged, designing a slideshow to share at an engagement party, or you’re a photographer looking for inspiration for your engagement slideshows, check out a sample of our favorite engagement songs in the video below. Then, search for the track names or artists in our music selector to add them to your video.

“Love, Love, Love” by Vekstar

“Love You Forever” by Ryan Huston

“I-I-I (I’m Feeling Fine)” by Gordon Pagoda

“The Story Unfolds” by Dan Phillipson

“All the Pennies” by Mindy Gledhill

Do you have a favorite song for engagement videos? Post it in the comments below

