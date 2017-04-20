Our Top Songs for Graduation Slideshow Videos

Graduation day is almost here! If you’re looking to create a slideshow or video to celebrate a high school graduation, a college graduation, or even a little one saying goodbye to preschool, it can be tricky to find a tune that matches the importance and the excitement of earning a diploma. We put together a list of songs that’s both joyful and tuned into the many other emotions grads feel when they walk out in their cap and gown.

Check out a sample of each in the video below, then search for the track names or artists in our music selector to add them to your video.

“All In” by Jason Pfaff

“Once” by Michael Maina

“The Best Day of Your Life” by AntiProduct

“Can We Stay” (Heavy Hands remix) by the Woodlands

“You Lift Me Up” (Hot AC Remix) by Mikey Wax

“Right On” by Pink Shark

Which song is your favorite for graduations? Let us know in the comments below!