Animoto Blog

Family

Our Top Songs for Graduation Slideshow Videos

Moira West

Share

Graduation day is almost here! If you’re looking to create a slideshow or video to celebrate a high school graduation, a college graduation, or even a little one saying goodbye to preschool, it can be tricky to find a tune that matches the importance and the excitement of earning a diploma. We put together a list of songs that’s both joyful and tuned into the many other emotions grads feel when they walk out in their cap and gown.

Check out a sample of each in the video below, then search for the track names or artists in our music selector to add them to your video.

  • “All In” by Jason Pfaff
  • “Once” by Michael Maina
  • “The Best Day of Your Life” by AntiProduct
  • “Can We Stay” (Heavy Hands remix) by the Woodlands
  • “You Lift Me Up” (Hot AC Remix) by Mikey Wax
  • “Right On” by Pink Shark

Which song is your favorite for graduations? Let us know in the comments below!

CREATE A GRADUATION VIDEO

Tags:

    Connect

© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.