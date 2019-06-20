Introducing Stock Photos for Your Instagram Stories

We’re excited to share that it just got even easier to create Instagram Stories with the Animoto: Social Video Editor. As of the latest update, our iOS app contains a massive library of photos from Getty Images that you are free to use in your videos.
In this article, we’ll show you where to find stock in the Animoto: Social Video Editor app. Plus, we’ll share some best practices for using stock imagery in your Instagram Stories. Let’s dive in!
Ready to start adding photos from our Getty Images collection to your Instagram Stories? We’ll show you how. Note that we’ve also got a collection of photos and video clips available from Getty Image in our browser-based video editor at animoto.com. You can learn more about that here.
To access our library of Getty Images photos for your Instagram Stories, the first thing you’ll need to do is make sure you’ve got our app installed on your iOS device. Check out the video below to learn more about Animoto: Social Video Editor.
Once you’ve downloaded the app and logged in, it’s time to get started. You’ll have the option to choose a template or start from scratch. You can use stock photos in any video project, whether it’s a template or not. In the next section, we’ll explain how both work.
The big moment is here: it’s time to add Getty Images photos to your project. If you started with a template, tap on the template image you’d like to replace and then tap the “Media” icon in the bottom left of the screen.
Use keywords to search our collection of over 1,000,000 images to choose one for your video. When you find the image you like, just tap to add it to your video.
If you’ve started from scratch, simply add a new block. Then, tap to add media and search for stock in the same way you did above. To learn more about starting from scratch, check out our full guide to the app.
Once you’ve added all the final touches, including the right text, colors, and fonts, you’re done! Produce your video and share it with the world.
Need a little help finding the right photos for your next Instagram Story? Here are some tips to help you get the most out of the Getty Images library in our iOS app:
And there you have it! You’re ready to start using Getty Images in your Instagram Stories. Once your video’s done, tag @animoto when you share to Instagram so we can see what you’ve made!
