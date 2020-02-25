YouTube and Facebook Stories: Social Media Platforms to Watch in 2020

Video can help you get noticed, but your videos need to be in the right place to drive results. According to our latest research, YouTube and Facebook Stories are emerging as two of those places brands need to be in 2020.

For today’s consumer, YouTube is the #1 platform for discovering new brands and exploring new products and services. Similarly, Facebook Stories is seeing growth as a platform consumers rely on to learn about products, communicate with brands, and make purchases online.

With the ever-changing social media landscape, it’s important for brands to keep a pulse on which platforms consumers prefer, and where marketers are leveraging video. To help businesses do just that, we dove deeper into our Social Video Trends: Marketer Insights for 2020 report.

Curious what we found? Here are a few highlights:

73 percent of marketers uploaded 2 or more marketing videos to YouTube in the last month.

uploaded 2 or more marketing videos to YouTube in the last month. Facebook Stories was rated one of the top 3 platforms to watch videos from brands.

to watch videos from brands. 59 percent of marketers surveyed have run video ads on YouTube in the last 12 months.

surveyed have run video ads on YouTube in the last 12 months. 72 percent of marketers post branded content to Facebook Stories once a week or more.

For more insights and tips on how your brand can stay on trend in 2020, check out the infographic below.