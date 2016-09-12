How to Make a How-To Video

They’re impossible to miss as you scroll through your social media feed — quick, punchy videos explaining how to do things — bake a cake, design a craft, create simple life hacks. Making one of those helpful, catchy videos can help you get noticed, or just help you share what you know with your social media audience. But before you create your own how-to video, take a look at our tips for making one that’ll draw viewers in and make them want to share your content.
Do you have a great how-to video you’d like to share? Post it in the comments below, or reach out on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram by tagging @Animoto.
Tags:
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.