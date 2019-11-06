Animoto Blog

2019 Holiday Video Marketing Trends [Infographic]

Jessica Rozario-Ospino

This year, our Social Video Trends: Marketer Insights for 2020 report found 93% of businesses got a new customer because of a video on social media. So, it’s no surprise that more and more businesses are making video a part of their social media marketing efforts year round. And the holidays are no exception.

holiday-video-marketing-trends-infographic

To help you get the most out of your holiday marketing efforts this year, we took a closer look at how brands are using video to draw consumers in and drive purchases during the holiday season.

We surveyed 1000 consumers and 500 businesses. Here’s what we learned:

  • For consumers, video is the #1 most helpful way to learn about a product when holiday shopping.
  • 88% of marketers plan to use video for the 2019 holiday season.
  • According to marketers, Facebook is the #1 most effective social media platform for brands’ holiday marketing efforts.

Want more insights? Check out the full infographic below.

2019-holiday-video-marketing-infographic

