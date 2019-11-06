2019 Holiday Video Marketing Trends [Infographic]

This year, our Social Video Trends: Marketer Insights for 2020 report found 93% of businesses got a new customer because of a video on social media. So, it’s no surprise that more and more businesses are making video a part of their social media marketing efforts year round. And the holidays are no exception.

To help you get the most out of your holiday marketing efforts this year, we took a closer look at how brands are using video to draw consumers in and drive purchases during the holiday season.

We surveyed 1000 consumers and 500 businesses. Here’s what we learned:

For consumers, video is the #1 most helpful way to learn about a product when holiday shopping.

most helpful way to learn about a product when holiday shopping. 88% of marketers plan to use video for the 2019 holiday season.

plan to use video for the 2019 holiday season. According to marketers, Facebook is the #1 most effective social media platform for brands’ holiday marketing efforts.

Want more insights? Check out the full infographic below.