COVID-19 Relief and Resources for Your Small Business

This is new for us all.

Finding ways to navigate our new norm and the uncertainty ahead can be overwhelming. Managing a business amidst it all is even moreso. To help, our team put together a list of resources to support your business through this challenging time.

We will regularly update this post as the list of resources and relief programs continues to grow.

Resources for your small business

Disaster assistance loans from the SBA

As of early March, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has made disaster relief loans available to qualifying small businesses. SBA’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Disaster Relief Lending is set up to help alleviate economic hardship, and can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that cannot be paid due to current circumstances. More guidance for small businesses seeking relief loans can be found on the SBA coronavirus resource page.

Cash grants from U.S. Chamber of Commerce

On April 15, The U.S. Chamber of Commerce introduced a fund providing assistance to small businesses in the form of $5,000 grants. The grants are set up to aid small businesses facing closures and losses, and help support long term recovery.

Grant applications are being accepted on the Save Small Business website.

Loan advice and assistance from SCORE

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is offering centralized support with the SBA loan application process, and much more. The mentors at SCORE can work remotely to help you find the right financing options, and keep your business moving forward.

Cash grants and ad credits from Facebook

Facebook is providing $100 million in cash grants and ad credits to 30,000 businesses affected by the crisis. Applications are set to open in the upcoming weeks. You can find more information and sign up to stay updated here.

Tax filing and payment relief from the IRS

The Treasury Department and International Revenue Service have extended the tax filing deadline for both individuals and businesses from April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020. The extension applies to Federal income taxes, whereas State filing and payment deadlines vary. More information is available on the IRS website at the link above.

Free advertising products and services from Yelp

Last week, Yelp announced that they will be offering $25 million in the form of waived advertising fees, free advertising, products, and services. The relief program will primarily support local restaurant and nightlife businesses. To find out more, visit their COVID-19 Support and Response page.

Legal resources and webinars from NFIB

The National Federation of Independent Businesses, a small business special interest group, has made webinars, legislative resources, and other pertinent information available. You can read their latest updates regarding small businesses on the NFIB website.

We’re committed to helping you through this.

The Animoto team is here to help you work through the upcoming challenges and find solutions for your business. If you’d like to run some questions by us—or just talk—we’re here for that, too. To connect with us, you can reach out to our Customer Team. To chat with other business owners, and see how they’re staying resilient during this time, join our Facebook community.

For more information, head over to our hub for COVID-19 Content and Resources for Small Businesses. Know of a helpful resource we missed? Let us know in the comments below.